IG Reports’ Smoking Gun Was One Week After CROSSFIRE HURRICANE

THE ‘WE’LL STOP’ HIM SMOKING GUN TEXTS

The Washington Post reported the details of an August 2016 text message exchange between Strzok and then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page about Trump’s chances of being elected president.

“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page texted Strzok.

“No. No, he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded. Strzok was the lead investigator in the Clinton probe. This is a smoking gun. Mueller who is probing Trump-Russia collusion also hired Strzok. It doesn’t matter that he eventually removed him and sent him to another department. Even Robby Mook slammed the FBI for conspiring against Donald Trump. This took place at the height of the Hillary Clinton probe. It was one week after the start of Crossfire Hurricane.

Agent Peter Strzok sent this text to Lisa Page to assure her that they would stop Trump from becoming President.

According to the whitewashed IG report, “The FBI accepts that text messages exchanged over FBI-issued devices by certain FBI employees, primarily Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, demonstrated extremely poor judgment and a lack of professionalism,” the report read. Strzok is still working at the FBI with top security clearance. Why? Poor judgment? What would have happened if a Republican did that to a Democrat candidate? Lisa Page resigned so she won’t face the music. The “we’ll stop” Trump text was deliberately removed from the report given to Congress last year. The Mueller investigation is irrevocably tainted and must end. Even more corrupt and shocking is that the “We’ll stop” Trump text was withheld from Congress at the time of the release last year. The DoJ gave Congress the exchange but left out that line. That is so very corrupt. Listen to Rush Limbaugh explain. He appears to be accurate.

THIS WAS ONE WEEK AFTER CROSSFIRE HURRICANE

