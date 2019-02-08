IL Gun Bill Will Block Gun Ownership Over Troubling Info on Social Media

Illinois Democrats are introducing a bill forcing gun buyers to reveal their public social media accounts to police before they are given permission to get a firearm license.

Big Brother is here. It is a violation of privacy and of the Second Amendment.

These Democrats want people banned from owning guns if they make troubling comments on social media or if they have concerns about the information shared.

What does that mean and who gets to decide — a police officer, lawmakers?

State Rep. Daniel Didech, a Democrat who’s pushing the bill, told CBS 2 Chicago: “A lot of people who are having mental health issues will often post on their social media pages that they’re about to hurt themselves or others,” adding that these people need “the help they need.”

The bill’s proponents point to Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland High School shooter, saying he posted “very disturbing” images on social media before going on a rampage and killing 17 people last year.

HB0888

Bottom line: It’s all undefined and if the information on your social media bothers them, they can take your gun away.

The bill HB0888 according to the synopsis: Amends the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act. Provides that the Department of State Police shall conduct a search of the purchasers’ social media accounts available to the public to determine if there is any information that would disqualify the person from obtaining or require revocation of a currently valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card. Provides that each applicant for a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card shall furnish to the Department of State Police a list of every social media account.

Could it be any more vague? Since Democrats are in charge, will this become political? These are the same people who think a MAGA hat is evil.

The sponsors of the bill are Rep. Daniel Didech (D-59th District) and Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-57th District). Call their offices and tell them you OPPOSE HB0888. #twill #2A Didech: (847) 478-9909 & (217) 782-0499

Carroll: (847) 229-5499 & (217) 558-1004 https://t.co/dkqbcRZ3AO — AM 560 The Answer (@AM560TheAnswer) February 4, 2019