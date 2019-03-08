Ilhan Omar Isn’t Very Sorry, Trashes Obama, Trump, Others

Rep. Ilhan Omar is emboldened after Democrats ran to protect her for her blatantly anti-Semitic messaging. She promised to keep speaking out and she is. Fresh off her latest anti-Semitic tropes, including, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” she is unrepentant, unbowed. and still sitting on the House Foreign Relations Committee, free to bash Israel, Jews, America, Trump, and even Obama.

Proud of herself for her vile attacks she said, “I am certainly not looking to be comfortable, and I don’t want everyone necessarily to feel comfortable around me,” she told a Politico reporter. “I think really the most exciting things happen when people are extremely uncomfortable.”

She is hard-left and plans to push Democrats as far left as she and her new buddies in the House can push.

She doesn’t like America anything, including Barack Obama.

In the interview with Politico magazine released Friday, she did a lot of bashing.

“We can’t be only upset with Trump, she said… His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was,” Omar says. “And that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile.”

Omar said Obama’s “hope and change” slogan turned out to be a delusion. Omar said Obama was responsible for the “droning of countries around the world,” comparing some of his views to President Donald Trump, who she is a strong opponent against, even defending her colleague Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib for saying she would help Democrats “impeach the motherf****r.”

It stands to reason she wouldn’t want terrorists droned since she likes them and doesn’t like us.

.@IlhanMN does not believe her community should have to answer for terrorism

That is fair

But a large number of Somalis from MN joined terror groups

In 2013 she blames the US for terrorism

She laughs about Al Qaeda & Hezbollah being demonized

But not the US or England pic.twitter.com/Ex9Uzr1mlD — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 5, 2019

She concluded the interview by saying, “I don’t believe that tiptoeing is the way to win the hearts and the minds of the people,” she says. “I get saddened by some of my freshman colleagues who can’t understand that within their districts the idea of Medicare for All is extremely popular. The Green New Deal is a very popular idea in their districts. Making sure that we have a final fix to our broken immigration system is very popular in their districts. What they pay attention to is the rhetoric that says, ‘This is a red-to-blue district, you have to be careful, you can’t talk about these policies.’ Well, in reality, these people are like everyone else: They struggle with the cost of health care, they struggle with our broken infrastructure, they struggle with having an economy that brings them into the 21st century. And we have to be willing to have those conversations.”

That should concern us deeply. She is a devout Sharia-adherent which is in direct opposition to our Constitution. And she is a Democratic Socialist which is to the left of the Communist Party USA.

Communists traditionally hate Jews.

She celebrated the anti-Islamophobia resolution that was originally intended to condemn her anti-semitism. Democrats apparently think this is progress. We say it’s progress for anti-Semites.

Our nation is having a difficult conversation, but we believe this is great progress. pic.twitter.com/gSua9a8mki — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 7, 2019

This is what the President wants you to know about the Omar Resolution.

President Trump on the Democrats’ anti-hate resolution that was designed to protect Ilhan Omar: “The Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party. I thought that vote was a disgrace and so does everybody else if you get an honest answer” pic.twitter.com/h5fesf59qG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 8, 2019