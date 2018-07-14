Illegal Alien Cartel Members Behead a Little Girl

A 13-year old child was beheaded in Alabama last month after she saw her grandmother killed in a cemetery, an investigator testified.

The Palm Beach Post reported:

The grisly details of Mariah Lopez’s slaying came out during the preliminary hearing of Yoni Martinez Aguilar, AL.com reported. Two men were arrested in the crime. Aguilar, 26, and Israel Gonzalez Palomino, 34, are each charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Lopez and her 49-year-old grandmother and legal guardian, Oralia Mendoza.

Aguilar, who was Mendoza’s live-in boyfriend, gave the details of the slaughter upon his arrest June 14.

I just left the preliminary hearing for Yoni Aguilar, one of the accused killers in the Madison County slayings of a grandma and 13-year-old. pic.twitter.com/LvVlYklyfO — Ashley Remkus (@aremkus1) July 12, 2018

According to AL.com, Aguilar told detectives that Mendoza was involved with the Sinaloa cartel, considered to be the world’s most powerful drug trafficking organization.

The murders were committed out of “fear” allegedly and it was over an argument involving a drug deal.

Aguilar had help from one of his criminal friends. These are the people Democrats want to protect in this country with their open borders, sanctuary cities, calls to abolish ICE, and dedication to protecting criminals.