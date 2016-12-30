Illegal Alien Criminal Deported 19 Times Rapes 13-Year Old Girl on a Bus

An illegal immigrant from Mexico who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus in Kansas had been deported 19 times. He is charged with a felony.

Tomas Martinez-Maldonado, 38, had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed another nine times, reports abc news.

Three U.S. Republican senators asked the Department of Homeland Security for Martinez-Maldonado’s immigration records. Senate Chairman of the Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley co-signed a December 9 letter with fellow Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts that was delivered to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, expressing that the situation was “an extremely disturbing case” and inquired how Martinez-Maldonado was able to leave and re-enter the country over a dozen times.

Martinez-Maldonado was charged with two misdemeanor convictions for entering the country illegally in 2013 and 2013 and was sentenced to jail time in Arizona. He was deported after serving his time on both occasions.

A status hearing in the current rape case is scheduled for January 10.

Sen. Moran told the Associated Press that the current immigration system is broken. “There must be serious legislative efforts to address U.S. immigration policy, and we must have the ability to identify, prosecute and deport illegal aliens who display violent tendencies before they have an opportunity to perpetrate these crimes in the United States,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mayors of sanctuary cities are banding together to hide the names and personal information of illegal alien criminals.

The mayors should be arrested.

In an open letter to Barack Obama, New York City’s communist Mayor, Bill de Blasio, and 30 other mayors of illegal alien sanctuary cities asked Obama to dictate illegal immigration laws.

The usual corrupt Democrats joined de Blasio, including Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

They have implored Obama to extend his god-like powers to 740,000 illegal aliens enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an illegal circumvention of federal immigration law imposed by executive order.

The rogue mayors want protected status for immigrants from Haiti and Ecuador as well.

Why not the world?