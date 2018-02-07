Illegal Alien Saudi Arrested in OK Attended Al Qaeda Terror Training Camp

A criminal Saudi man in the U.S. illegally for lying on his visa attended an al-Qaeda training camp.

Naif Abdulaziz M. Alfallaj, 34, was charged with lying to the F.B.I. and with two counts of visa fraud in Oklahoma, The New York Times reported.

The FBI identified him from fingerprints on a document recovered by U.S. military from an Afghanistan safe house in December 2001.

HE’S A TERRORIST

The document was a five-page application to attend the al Farooq terrorist training camp near Kandahar, Afghanistan, where trainees learn to use weapons and explosives. Four of the hijackers who perpetrated the Sept. 11 attacks trained at the Farooq camp.

According to officials, Alfallaj used a nickname when completing the application in September 2000, when he was a teenager, well after Al Qaeda had threatened to attack the United States and its allies. The officials contended that anyone who attempted to join the camp would have had knowledge that Al Qaeda was a terrorist organization. The emergency contact listed on the document was Alfallaj’s father who lived in Saudi Arabia.

Federal court records revealed that Alfallaj, who is from Riyadh, used a fraudulent visa to take private flying lessons in October 2016 in Oklahoma. As part of the licensing process, noncitizens are required to submit fingerprints. Alfallaj’s fingerprints led the FBI to him. Following his discovery, the Federal Aviation Administration revoked Alfallaj’s flying license.

Alfallaj came to the United States in late 2011 on a nonimmigrant visa based on his wife’s status as a foreign student and resided in Weatherford, Okla., approximately 70 miles west of Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors said that Alfallaj included false answers to questions on his visa application, most notably to the question regarding whether he had supported terrorists. When FBI agents interviewed Alfallaj in December, he also lied about having contacts with members of a terrorist group. In January, Alfallaj confirmed to the bureau that the telephone number on his application to the Farooq camp belonged to his father.

According to the Times, “The case highlights the difficulty facing the government in processing the large amounts of fingerprints, photographs, messages, email addresses, phone numbers and DNA samples that have been collected in nearly two decades of war.”

If we can’t vet them, why are we letting them in? It’s suicidal.