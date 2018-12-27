Illegal Alien Suspected of Killing California Police Officer

An illegal alien is probably responsible for the murder of a police officer in a small, 13-member police department in Newman California. The town is about 85 miles southeast of San Francisco. It was only a traffic stop.

The officer was a legal immigrant, Ronil Singh.

Report from the AP:

The Associated Press reports that Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters on Thursday that his deputies have identified a suspect in the shooting of Cpl. Ronil Singh, 33, but are not yet releasing his identity. The unnamed man is suspected of being in the U.S. illegally, though the department gave no other details about his immigration status.

The article states that Singh, a native of Fiji, joined the police force in 2011. He is survived by a wife and infant son and took a Christmas photo with them just hours before he was killed.

“This suspect, unlike Ron — who immigrated to this country lawfully and legally to pursue his lifelong career of public safety, public service and being a police officer — this suspect is in our country illegally,” Christianson said at a press conference. “He doesn’t belong here. He’s a criminal.”

The shooting occurred Wednesday after Singh, a member of the Newman Police Department, reportedly pulled the suspect over for a traffic stop as part of a DUI investigation. The two exchanged gunfire at the scene. Police later found the suspect’s truck abandoned and say the suspect remains at large.

UPDATE: The suspect accused of killing Corporal Ronil Singh yesterday morning is “in our country illegally” according to @StanSheriff. Sheriff says “we’re getting closer.” pic.twitter.com/eHcsLlPQVw — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) December 27, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Corporal Ronil Singh of the Newman, CA Police Department. Corporal Signh was shot & killed during a car stop just hours after spending Christmas with his family. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/tsFdxicXFk — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 27, 2018