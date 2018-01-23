Illegal Alien Uber Driver Charged with Robbing, Assaulting, Raping His Passengers in LA

An illegal alien Uber driver from Mexico was charged Monday with raping, assaulting and robbing young women in California, prosecutors said.

Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez’s four alleged victims are between 19 and 22 years old. Three of the women were intoxicated at the time.

The disgusting pig, Alarcon-Nunez, 39, faces 10 criminal charges including forcible rape, rape of an intoxicated victim, oral copulation of an intoxicated victim and first degree burglary.

He wasn’t always driving for Uber at the time.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and other potential victims in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties northwest of Los Angeles, where the Alarcon-Nunez had been driving for Uber since September of last year, Dow said. He had a valid California license issued in 2015.

Every illegal can get a license in California and come April 1, they will easily be able to vote too!

The slob targeted drunk women and stole any expensive items they had on them.

Alarcon-Nunez has also gone by the name “Bruno Diaz” and his Venmo username was “Brush Bat,” prosecutors said.

He was found through DNA evidence.

Alarcon-Nunez returned to the U.S. illegally after a voluntary deportation from New Mexico in 2005, officials said. No further information was available.

Alarcon-Nunez’s immigration status will not have a bearing on the prosecution, Dow said. He could face life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Of course it doesn’t matter if he is illegal. We have open borders now which means we are not even a country.