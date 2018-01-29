Illegal Aliens Go to the Head of the Line for Liver Transplants Paid by Taxpayers

As thousands of U.S. citizens wait for liver transplants, illegal aliens leap to the front of the line. Their transplants are funded by the U.S. taxpayer.

The LA Times tells the story of one illegal alien in such a position to personalize it.

Ana Puente was an infant with a liver disorder when her aunt brought her illegally to the U.S. to seek medical care. She underwent three liver transplants at taxpayer expense. When she reached 21, she couldn’t qualify for another transplant because she aged out of the state-funded healthcare insurance.

No problem.

THERE IS ALWAYS A WAY TO FUND ILLEGAL ALIEN HEALTHCARE

She was told of another option, the LA Times reported. If she notified U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services she was an illegal alien, state health officials could grant her full Medicaid-Cal coverage.

She did so, was approved and is awaiting her fourth taxpayer-funded transplant at UCLA.

Some of the money for this healthcare insurance is federally-funded.

California wants to provide more help so there is no gap in insurance for illegal aliens. Puente says, “It doesn’t matter if I’m undocumented,” she said. “They should take care of me at UCLA for the rest of my life because I’ve been there since I was a baby.”

As 14,000 wait for transplants, it’s not only indigent illegal aliens who are at the front of the line. Wealthy foreigners also move to the head of the line.