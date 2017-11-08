Illegal Alien’s Shooting Spree Injures 4, Hits 7-Year Old in the Head

Described by his family as a great guy, illegal alien Rolando Martinez was arrested over the weekend after randomly shooting at drivers in Texas with an AR-style rifle while drunk.

A seven-year old girl was shot in the head and remains in critical condition.

One thing you can be certain of is that illegal aliens will bring the culture of Mexico’s lower class with them into the United States.

KXAN reports that four people were hit. The media reports didn’t seem to care that he was here illegally and he hurt innocents. They concentrated on police tactics used in these cases.

He didn’t simply shoot a few rounds. He began shooting at 2 a.m. and continued until about 3:15 a.m.

Of course he’s a happy, calm guy and his family is shocked by this behavior. That is hard to believe but it’s what they said.

Martinez is being held on $1 million bond. There is a detainer on him.

The truth is that as long as the illegal aliens can get jobs in the U.S., we can’t control our immigration.

Efforts to stop it with the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 (IRCA) didn’t work. Employers were to be sanctioned for hiring illegal aliens but it was barely enforced.

According to the Pew Research Center, there were 8 million unauthorized immigrants working or looking for work in the United States in FY2014.

Perhaps E-verify would work but too many of our politicians have little or no interest in putting a halt to the illegal immigration. It’s beneficial for the coastal states and the wealthy to have the cheap labor. They don’t care about the middle of America where people can’t get jobs.

It’s not simply that, it’s the fact that a country is no longer a country if it does not have borders. Also, people coming in aren’t looking to come to America for our values and constitutional freedoms and that makes them easily susceptible to leftist dogma and activists who promise them all sorts of free things.

Ours is a sick culture aimed at getting votes for one party that plans to rule without opposition.