Illegal Aliens-to-Be Sue Administration for Trying to Keep Them Out

Illegal alien and fake asylum wannabes had the audacity to file a federal lawsuit against President Trump and others for acting “shockingly unconstitutionally” by not letting them come freely into the country en masse at any point in the border with asylum statements given to them by open borders immigration lawyers.

“Group of migrants traveling on foot from Honduras file federal lawsuit against Pres Trump and others,” Shannon Bream tweeted, with an explanatory excerpt from the filing.

“Trump’s professed and enacted policy towards thousands of caravanners seeking asylum in the United States is shockingly unconstitutional,” it read, “to deter Central Americans from exercising their lawful right to seek asylum in the United States, and the fact that innocent children are involved matters none to President Trump.”

The complaint alleges that President Donald Trump is violating the Flores Agreement by detaining children in tents without the proper facilities as required by the law.

Congress needs to immediately legislate Flores out of existence. Sen. Lindsey Graham has something in the works.

BREAKING: Group of migrants travelling on foot from Honduras file federal lawsuit against Pres Trump and others. “Trump’s professed and enacted policy towards thousands of caravanners seeking asylum in the United States is shockingly unconstitutional.” https://t.co/m79NT1Xci7 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 2, 2018

They will be in tent cities with their ‘families’ if they are family. Unaccompanied children will be handled differently.

We are importing people who carry the flag of their nation with them and who, in many cases, hate us.

The lawsuit claims the migrant’s Fifth Amendment due process rights would be violated. https://t.co/bLHbmkMWkh — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) November 2, 2018

LISTEN TO A BORDER AGENT AND A VICTIM

This clip is well worth listening to.

Watch the latest video at &amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://www.foxnews.com”&amp;amp;gt;foxnews.com&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

READ ABOUT BRACAMONTES WHO WAS DEPORTED MANY TIMES BUT OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN