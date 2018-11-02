Illegal Aliens-to-Be Sue Administration for Trying to Keep Them Out

Illegal alien and fake asylum wannabes had the audacity to file a federal lawsuit against President Trump and others for acting “shockingly unconstitutionally” by not letting them come freely into the country en masse at any point in the border with asylum statements given to them by open borders immigration lawyers.
“Group of migrants traveling on foot from Honduras file federal lawsuit against Pres Trump and others,” Shannon Bream tweeted, with an explanatory excerpt from the filing.
“Trump’s professed and enacted policy towards thousands of caravanners seeking asylum in the United States is shockingly unconstitutional,” it read, “to deter Central Americans from exercising their lawful right to seek asylum in the United States, and the fact that innocent children are involved matters none to President Trump.”
The complaint alleges that President Donald Trump is violating the Flores Agreement by detaining children in tents without the proper facilities as required by the law.
Congress needs to immediately legislate Flores out of existence. Sen. Lindsey Graham has something in the works.
BREAKING: Group of migrants travelling on foot from Honduras file federal lawsuit against Pres Trump and others. “Trump’s professed and enacted policy towards thousands of caravanners seeking asylum in the United States is shockingly unconstitutional.” https://t.co/m79NT1Xci7
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 2, 2018
They will be in tent cities with their ‘families’ if they are family. Unaccompanied children will be handled differently.
We are importing people who carry the flag of their nation with them and who, in many cases, hate us.
The lawsuit claims the migrant’s Fifth Amendment due process rights would be violated. https://t.co/bLHbmkMWkh
— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) November 2, 2018
LISTEN TO A BORDER AGENT AND A VICTIM
This clip is well worth listening to.
READ ABOUT BRACAMONTES WHO WAS DEPORTED MANY TIMES BUT OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN
Deported Multiple Times, Kills Two Deputies, Laughs, Curses Their Families in Court
How can illegal aliens sue our country because we are following the law? We owe them nothing. Our allegiance is owed to citizens of America and there are thousands who are in need and we owe them aid NOT illegal aliens. If Obama were not a racist, he would back the Pres. He did not want non citizens to gain entry. But of course, he would never do the right thing and back the Pres. Worst pres ever. He caused most of the problems by dividing the country. I do believe he and his wife hate American, however, they don’t mind all of the monetary benefits they are receiving
Whose country is it, anyway? Migrants seeking a better life think they have a right to force themselves on to U S soil where most will falsely claim asylum.