Illegal Convicted of Beating, Stabbing, Choking a Family of Five to Death

Fox News reported that Binh Thai Luc, an illegal alien from Vietnam faces life in prison after being convicted Monday in the 2012 hammer-killing of a family of five. This followed a bad night at the casino earlier in the evening.

It was one of the most brutal mass slayings in the sanctuary Bay area. The media is remarkably uninterested in the story.

He has a violent criminal history and was slated to be deported in 2006.

HE HAD A BAD NIGHT OF THE CASINO

Luc murdered five members of a family of Chinese immigrants. He was also found guilty of attempted robbery and two counts of burglary.

Luc was in debt and about to be evicted. The family he murdered kept thousands of dollars in their home. After the murders, Luc paid his debts and was found with $6500.

“This was a very gruesome, brutal murder, and we’re pleased we’re getting some accountability for the family and for the community,” District Attorney George Gascón told The San Francisco Chronicle.

Plumber Luc murdered husband and wife Hua Shun Lei, 65 and Wan Yi Wu, 62 and two of their children Ying Xue Lei, 37 and Vincent Lei, 32. The fifth victim, Chia Huei Chu, 30, was Vincent’s wife. Tragically, Vincent’s 12-year-old niece was the one who found all five bodies.

Luc, 41, fatally beat, stabbed and choked the victims.

There was a lot of evidence. Blood from one of the family members was found on Luc’s jeans and Luc’s blood was found on items in the home.

HE HAD A VIOLENT CRIMINAL HISTORY

He spent ten years in jail for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in 1996. Luc was released into the community when the Vietnamese government didn’t provide proper documents. They wouldn’t accept him back.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2001, in Zadvydas vs. Davis, that undocumented immigrants must be released after six months if their country of origin won’t allow them to return, Immigration and Customs Enforcement press secretary Gillian Christensen told SFGate.

Luc is disappointed in the verdict according to his attorneys.