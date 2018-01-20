Illegals Are Secretly Being Flown for Drop-off Locations of Their Choosing in the USA

High-ranking DHS officials told Judicial Watch that illegal aliens are seen boarding planes in airports in Texas and Arizona for drop-offs around the nation. They have taxpayer-funded escorts in civilian clothes to hide who they are. Many appear to be teens which means they are DREAMers.

We recently found out from a shocking study by a left-leaning organization that there are likely 3.6 million DREAMers in this country.

The aliens get to choose where they want to go.

The Obama policies and Obama employees are continuing the “catch and release” program at taxpayers’ expense. It’s dangerous and it’s the end of America as we know it once they start voting. It was restarted in Texas in November according to a Washington Times article. Judicial Watch writes:

It appears that the Trump administration has chosen to ignore the concerns of rank-and-file federal agents, instead opting to quietly extend the controversial Obama-era policy that relocates illegal immigrants to unsuspecting communities nationwide. It is known as “Catch and Release” and frustrated DHS sources tell Judicial Watch the Trump administration is essentially facilitating the ongoing commission of a federal immigration crime despite its tough border security rhetoric. In a recent newspaper article Border Patrol agents in Texas say they’ve been ordered to release illegal immigrants caught entering through Mexico because there is no bed space at detention facilities. This has provoked a surge in illegal crossings, Border Patrol officials say, because there is no punishment to deter the lawbreakers.

In the same news story, the head of the ICE officers’ union (Chris Crane) and the National Border Patrol Council (Brandon Judd) said detrimental old policies remain in place because Obama managers are still running their agencies. Crane, a veteran ICE agent, refers to the Obama holdovers as “incompetent, corrupt and anti-enforcement.” Judd said word is getting back to Mexico and Central America that illegal border crossers will be released if caught, resulting in a huge increase in crossings. In a period of a few months, border crossings skyrocketed from 11,100 in a single month to 26,000, according to figures provided in the news story. Immigrants from Asia are also entering the U.S. through Mexico, federal officials say. In San Diego, California agents apprehended dozens of illegal aliens from Asian countries in the last few months, including more than 60 from India.

Border agents are struggling to find beds for them and the San Antonio office, which handles many of them, is refusing to take any.

In April, 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ended the catch and release program. Reuters in June, Circa News in October and Breitbart in November reported that catch and release continues.

The officials in charge are not doing what the President ordered according to recent reports.

It sounds like the intention is there but the ball has been dropped. People who violate the order should have their offices relocated to Iraq.

Everything is against American citizens. The religious organizations are funded and these future parishioners, Republicans want cheap labor, Democrats want their votes and these are largely future government dependents, and Obama officials are still in charge throughout the agency.