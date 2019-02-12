Illegals Sue US for Millions & Dems Want Criminal Aliens Roaming Around

Eight immigrant families who were separated under Trump administration policy filed claims Monday seeking millions of dollars in damages for what a lawyer called “inexplicable cruelty” that did lasting damage to parents and children.

The parents accused immigration officers of taking their children away without giving them information and sometimes mocking them or denying them a chance to say goodbye.

That’s not believable. These border agents are afraid to say and do anything.

The claims allege that many children remain traumatized even after being reunited with their parents.

IT’S NOT THE FAULT OF PARENTS OR CARTELS

Let me understand this. Illegal aliens drag their children thousands of miles with cartels on a dangerous journey to cross into a country illegally, and the country with the laws being violated is to blame?

The lawyers who take these cases are far-left, and the goal is to destroy our immigration system.

POWERFUL STATEMENTS BY ACTING DEPUTY AT ICE

On Monday, Matt Albence, Acting Deputy Director at ICE and the Executive Assistant Director for enforcement and removal operations, supported President Donald J. Trump’s border enforcement policies in a compelling interview.

Albence says 90% of the people the agency arrests in the interior of the United States have previously been convicted of a crime, have been charged with a crime, or have criminally reentered the United States after being deported.

A staggering number of families, more than 40,000, have been released into the country since December 21st, according to Albence.

DEMS FIGHT FOR CRIMINAL ALIENS

Democrats added new conditions for money for the wall during their negotiations this past week. They insist that there be a cap on how many detainees can be held and they want a reduction in the number of beds for violent criminal aliens.

Albence said it creates a “pull factor” at the border.

“They are trying to undermine our ability to do interior enforcement,” ICE Deputy Director Matt Albence told reporters on a call arranged by the White House. “If [prospective illegal immigrants] know that there is no enforcement officer in the interior of the United States out there looking for them, you will continually have that pull factor, and you will never secure the border.”

The cartels are in control of the border. Why aren’t people outraged about this?

The President also responded.

The Democrats do not want us to detain, or send back, criminal aliens! This is a brand new demand. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2019

Lindsey Graham talked about the new demands Sunday with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

Pelosi and Schumer put the socialists on the negotiating team.

THE PRESIDENT AGREES DEMS WANT CRIMINALS ROAMING THE US

The President said Democrats want to allow immigrants who have committed crimes to roam freely in the U.S.

“These are people who kidnap people,” Trump said while meeting with a group of sheriffs at the White House. “The Democrats want them to come into our society. I don’t think so.”