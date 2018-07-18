Illegals Will Now Vote in San Francisco as It Sinks Into Further Decline

The “s***hole” city of San Francisco voted to let illegal aliens vote for Board of Education members and in local elections. They will let people from foreign lands decide their politics. These Democrats are the people who carry on about Russian meddling but don’t mind anonymous people, including criminals, terrorists, and ne’er-do-wells meddling in their affairs.

“As a parent myself and a former member of the SF Board of Education it is critical that the voices of all parents are at the table particularly those that have historically been denied a voice in the process,” said Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer who represents District 1.

“We want to give immigrants the right to vote,” said Supervisor Norman Yee who represents District 7.

The only problem is they are not “immigrants”, they are illegal aliens.

Harmeet Dhillon is the Republican National Committeewoman from California and she voted against it. She said:

“The reason I voted against it is that I think the right to vote is something that goes along with citizenship and should be,” said Dhillon.

“I don’t think that people who have otherwise tenuous ties to San Francisco given their lack of legal residence should be making long term decisions about that structure and process,” said Dhillon.

This is what Democrats want for all of us — open borders and foreigners deciding our politics. They want to destroy the vote. What could possibly go wrong?

THEY SHOULD BE WORRIED ABOUT IT BEING A LITERAL “S***HOLE”

There is a poop map for the city of poop. The place is filthy, overrun by homeless, illegals, and drug addicts. It will continue to grow worse under liberal/leftist policies.

Giving the vote to anonymous people will accelerate their eventual descent into the Third World “s***hole” the illegal aliens left. Look at this report to see how bad the place is.

San Francisco displaced their poor blacks and replaced them with illegal aliens.

Watch: