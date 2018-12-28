Images of Parkland Killer Stalking the Hallways As Security Ignores Him

Horrifying new images were published on Friday of Nikolas Cruz stalking the hallways of Marjory Stoneman High School as he carried out the massacre. They are part of a detailed investigative report by the Sun-Sentinel into the February 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people died.

INVESTIGATION: Two decades after Columbine and five years after Sandy Hook, educators and police still weren’t ready for the Parkland school shooting. Click to read the new investigation: https://t.co/DIfhlfBRwp pic.twitter.com/V0utk7Qelh — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) December 28, 2018

The stories that go with the images is a lot worse. The failure of the adults is horrible.

SUN-SENTINEL REPORT

THE FIRST FAILURE

Security monitor [unarmed] Andrew Medina, an unarmed baseball coach, is riding in a golf cart and unlocking gates 20 minutes before dismissal. Medina sees Cruz walk through one of those unguarded gates with a rifle bag.

He recognizes Cruz as “Crazy Boy,” the former student that he and his colleagues had predicted most likely to shoot up the school. While he radios another campus monitor/coach, he does not pursue Cruz and does not call a Code Red to lock down the school.

Medina shouldn’t have been in that job – school investigators had recommended he be fired for sexually harassing students, but district administrators overruled them.

Medina is the first of three school employees who fail to call for a school lockdown after learning a gunman is on campus.

SECOND FAILURE

Second unarmed monitor spots gunman, turns the other way

David Taylor, the campus monitor who was alerted by Medina, walks into the first-floor hallway toward Cruz, who goes into the stairwell. At that point, Cruz has yet to pull his gun from the carry bag.

Taylor turns around, later telling investigators he intended to use stairs at the opposite end of the hallway to intercept Cruz on the second floor.

Another Code Red missed

The second chance to lock down the school is missed when freshman Chris McKenna enters the first-floor stairwell and sees Cruz loading his gun.

Cruz tells him “You’d better get out of here. Things are gonna start getting messy.”

McKenna runs from the building and informs Aaron Feis, a football coach and campus monitor, that there is someone with a gun.

There is no evidence that Feis, who has a radio, calls a Code Red.

Watchman hides in closet

Cruz fires his first shots, killing freshmen Martin Duque, Luke Hoyer and Gina Montalto in the hallway of the first floor.

Taylor, the campus monitor, hears gunshots and races up to the second floor. He ducks into a janitor’s closet. Taylor has a radio but does not call a Code Red.

Then the alarm went off and led the children into the line of fire.

