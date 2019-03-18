Immigrant from Turkey Kills & Injures Innocents on a Tram in Utrecht

Update: He was arrested early this afternoon

Authorities launched a manhunt for the shooter following the incident that occurred mid-morning in the Dutch city of Utrecht, near Amsterdam. A gunman reportedly opened fire, leaving “multiple people injured” before fleeing the scene.

The shooter opened fire in several locations. Three innocent people are dead and five innocent people are injured.

The police released a photo of the likely terrorist, 37-year-old Gökman Tanis (born in Turkey).

The attack is a terror attack in the general sense certainly. Some reports say he killed his brother’s wife in an honor killing.

The BBC Turkey reports that the suspected Utrecht terrorist fought in Chechnya and was arrested a few years ago for connections with ISIS.

This follows a terror attack in two mosques by a white supremacist socialist in New Zealand. Erdogan has made the attack in New Zealand part of a re-election campaign.

The police asks you to look out for the 37 year old Gökman Tanis (born in Turkey) associated with the incident this morning at the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. Do not approach him but call 0800-6070. pic.twitter.com/U1IWEDtUYu — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

VIDEO: Dutch police are conducting a huge manhunt for a gunman who killed three people and wounded nine others in a suspected terror attack on a tram in the city of #Utrecht, surrounding a building near the site of the shooting pic.twitter.com/U4sYyFj4pl — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 18, 2019

Headed to #Utrecht – a city in lockdown at its highest terror threat level after a man on a tram opened fire. 3 dead. 6 injured. The area is known as little Morocco – 82% of the population are non-Dutch nationals. pic.twitter.com/MDJsSQyj6N — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) March 18, 2019