Impeach Them All ! Socialist Maxine Rails Before Media Heavyweights

California Congresswoman and socialist Maxine Waters received an award on Friday from The National Newspaper Publishers Association. During her acceptance speech, she called for impeachment to wild applause from the media heavyweights. They are mostly black-owned newspapers.

After calling for the President’s impeachment, she called for the Vice President’s impeachment. Knock off the first one and then go after the second one. She doesn’t care about comments by the President, she hates the right and she hates whites.

The socialist congresswoman called herself and the audience “patriots” who believe in the Constitution. That’s new! Democrats who continually call the Constitution an “old piece of parchment” suddenly like the Constitution.

“I want you to know that I didn’t just get started. I knew that this president should not be in the White House when I saw him, and the way that he conducted himself in the primary campaign,” Waters continued.

The moonbat congresswoman urged the mostly black audience to vote out all Trump supporters.

Waters made reference to “reclaiming her time”. That was a moment in which s. This is what they applaud?

She has called for Trump officials to be publicly harassed and has not backed off that.

Listen to her demonizing the Republicans for the party of ‘no’.

THE IMPEACHMENT SPEECH BEFORE MEDIA HEAVYWEIGHTS

