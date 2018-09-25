Imprisoned Felons Will Vote in California Elections

California continues to tumble into a deep, dark hole.

Felons in country jails will now be allowed to vote in California elections, the LA Times reports.

That’s great. They will undoubtedly vote to abolish ICE and for any law enforcement initiatives that limit police action.

DEMOCRAT VOTING BLOCK

Felons are an important voting block for Democrats, the party of miscreants, Stormy Daniels, communists, and socialists.

Moonbeam Brown signed the bill despite widespread opposition by law enforcement.

“Civic participation can be a critical component of re-entry and has been linked to reduced recidivism,” Democrat Shirley Weber said when the bill was introduced.

“I wrote AB 2466 because I want to send a message to the nation that California will not stand for discrimination in voting,” Weber said Wednesday after the bill was signed.

Democrats don’t support law enforcement. The only law enforcement they like are the corrupt officials in the DOJ.

People in jail will now decide close elections, but that is what Democrats want.

The measure is opposed by the California State Sheriffs’ Assn. the California Police Chiefs Assn., which argued the state should not be restoring a right traditionally lost when people commit serious crimes until after they leave incarceration.

“We believe that there have to be consequences to your action, and the consequences of being a convicted felon are that you can’t vote and you can’t possess firearms,” said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, president of the California State Sheriffs’ Assn.

