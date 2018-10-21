In Case You Aren’t Worried Yet, This Is Who Is Leading the Caravan

THIS IS WHO IS MOSTLY BEHIND THE MARCHERS

This caravan, now numbering up to 10,000, was organized by Bartolo Fuentes, a former Honduran legislator and member of the radical leftist Libre party. He was detained by Guatemalan authorities on Tuesday for illegally entering the country, The Daily Signal reports.

Libre is not a political party but a destabilizing movement. It was founded in 2011 by former President Manuel (Mel) Zelaya. Zelaya is a communist and a bad hombre, allied with Castro in Cuba and Maduro in Venezuela.

President Obama was barely in office when Honduran President José Manuel Zelaya tried to install a dictatorship. The military ousted him when he tried to amend the constitution to allow for his Chavez-style presidency without end. Zelaya, a communist, responded to the ouster by hiring U.S. lobbyists.

Obama and Hillary then went on a mission of verbally bullying Hondurans to force them into putting Zelaya back into office. Fortunately, the Hondurans stood up for their freedoms though they were bullied enough to allow him to live in Honduras.

Obama and Hilary said Zelaya was the legally-elected president of the legally-established government and ignored the fact that he attempted a coup of his own by taking over the government.

THEIR ASSISTANTS

They are being assisted by cartels and Pueblo sin Fronteras.

The marchers, which includes cartels and some poor weaponized Central Americans, hate us. Most say they are coming for jobs but they’ve not kept secret their hatred for Americans. The foreigners say they are entitled to come to the USA because we are responsible for their problems. “Our chickens have come home to roost”, they say. We can see clearly how they feel as they burn our flag and march with their own.

They think we are the Nazis and have burned more than one flag. This one was burned in front of the American embassy, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Damn these Honduran migrants seem like they really want to come here… pic.twitter.com/oSUaaHoLku — Vincent James (@RealVinceJames) October 21, 2018

From BBC news photos… https://t.co/uyVHocgoTB

caption “In Honduras, protests have been held in support of the migrants in the capital city, Tegucigalpa” is this an American flag burning? pic.twitter.com/LjDVRQQs2W — ChristinaRN1 (@christinarn1) October 20, 2018

Democrats in this country are aiding and abetting them. These people are counting on Democrats getting them in or at least being able to use it to win Congress in two weeks.

Look at a good summary with photos of who these people are at Information Liberation where we got those flag-burning tweets.

THEY HATE US

Monica Showalter at American Thinker has screengrabs from her TV with them giving us the middle finger while waving their flag. She also has photos of how well-dressed they are.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Are you seeing more foreigners in your neighborhood? Are there more gangs? Is your city starting to look like Juarez? Does your child have to learn Spanish? Do you have more crime? Why is there dirty toilet-paper in the garbage can at work?

Did you know we pay more for immigrant births than for the wall?

Do you ever wonder who is funding this invasion? There is a lot of money and it doesn’t all come from Zelaya.

Shock report: US paying more for illegal immigrant births than Trump’s wall! Comment? #ma4t https://t.co/HTqXXZyFXR — Mike Allen (@AMike4761) October 21, 2018

Here come the invaders!

Do you ever wonder who is funding this, food etc? Might it be the same Liberals who want their illegal votes?

This is why we need a Wall and Voter ID!#BuildTheWall#VoterID pic.twitter.com/D00bnrVazZ — Patriot Gary (@Golfinggary5222) October 21, 2018

The prior administration supported the hard-left Zelaya and many other vicious dictators. The media is painting this President as a friend of dictators but it was Obama and Hillary who supported the world’s worst dictators.