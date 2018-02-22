In Case You’re Wondering Where Leftists Are Going With Gun Control

Far-left Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has the solution for “gun violence” and told Morning Joe, “We know what to do.”

The anti-gun partisan said the Australian gun grab was the way to go although he didn’t phrase it that way.

“Australia had a school shooting a number of years ago, they banned assault weapons, they did a number of other things and they haven’t had it since. We know what to do. Will we do it?”

“I haven’t seen the president or the Republicans step up to the plate and evince a willingness to do anything meaningful. We know what we ought to do.”

Nadler then went through a host of other bans, “ban” being the operative word. When do people like Nadler start doing the same thing to our First Amendment? That is certainly what the hate speech laws are about.

“We have to eliminate the loopholes and background checks so you have to pass a background check wherever you buy a gun. We have to ban assault weapons, ban large capacity magazines. Then there are subsidiary ones. Ban mental health, ban sales to people who can’t fly, ban sales to people who commit domestic violence even if they’re not married and so forth.”

Both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama had strongly suggested the Australian gun grab, euphemistically known as the “buyback”. The media has also called for it. Hillary even talked about an Executive Order to gut the Second Amendment.

President Obama has cited Australia’s gun laws as a model for the United States, calling Australia a nation “like ours.” On the campaign trail, Hillary Clinton has said the Australian approach is “worth considering.”

The New York Times posted an article pushing for an Australian buyback only two days after the mass shooting in San Bernardino. Vox posted an article after that suggesting we give it a try.

The Australian buyback was spurred by a Tasmanian terrorist who killed 35 people in a cafe in 1996. Mass shootings were rare in Australia.

Australia is not at all like the United States.

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BUYBACK

The Federalist noted in October 2015 that at the same time Australia was banning guns and experiencing a decline in gun homicides, America was more than doubling the number of firearms it manufactured and seeing a nearly identical drop in gun homicides.

The media outlet pointed out that suicides and murder have not “plummeted” in the years after the gun ban. The murder rate overall is not down in Australia. Only serious crime saw a consistent decline post-ban but that changed quickly.

According to the Australian government’s own statistics, a number of serious crimes peaked in the years after the ban. Manslaughter, sexual assault, kidnapping, armed robbery, and unarmed robbery all saw peaks in the years following the ban. Most remain near or above pre-ban rates.

According to data from the U.S. Justice Department, violent crime fell nearly 72 percent between 1993 and 2011. At the same time, guns were being sold at far greater rates. This more likely suggests guns are a deterrent against criminals.

As far as suicides, Lifeline Australia reports that overall suicides are at a ten-year high. The Australian suicide prevention organization claims suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians 15 to 44 years old, the Federalist reported.

For every study, they think is gospel, there is another that proves they are wrong.

ONE STUDY IN PARTICULAR

A 2007 report, “Gun Laws and Sudden Death: Did the Australian Firearms Legislation of 1996 Make a Difference?” by Jeanine Baker and Samara McPhedran similarly concluded that the buyback program did not have a significant long-term effect on the Australian homicide rates.

Wang-Sheng Lee and Sandy Suardi concluded their 2008 report on the matter with the statement, “There is little evidence to suggest that [the Australian mandatory gun-buyback program] had any significant effects on firearm homicides.”

“Although gun buybacks appear to be a logical and sensible policy that helps to placate the public’s fears,” the report continued, “the evidence so far suggests that in the Australian context, the high expenditure incurred to fund the 1996 gun buyback has not translated into any tangible reductions in terms of firearm deaths.”

The Australian gun confiscation would never work here for a whole host of reasons. We have over 300 million guns in the US and the only way they are going to confiscate 20% of them as Australia did is by force and violence. Mostly though, it’s because we have the Second Amendment.