In-Your-Face Hire! Fired Leaker Jim Comey to Teach an Ethics Course

Reuters reports that the fired leaker and sometimes deceptive Jim Comey, former Director of the FBI, will teach an ethics course at William & Mary college because that’s what our values are, that’s who we are now.

The course is on ethical leadership, even as word gets out of more corruption at both the FBI and the DoJ while under his leadership.

Jim Comey admitted he leaked confidential memos in order to get his friend Robert Mueller appointed as a special prosecutor. The investigation is fruit of the poisoned tree as Newt Gingrich has said.

“So, what we have here is a fired FBI director, who leaked private material to the press, so he could get his friend appointed as a special counsel in order to take retribution on the President – with the aid of a department full of federal lawyers who would have rather seen Hillary in the White House. And we are supposed to believe this will be an objective, unbiased investigation?” Gingrich wrote.

Gingrich concluded that this is the Deep State at work.

“Make no mistake: This is not about law and order, it is not about justice, it is not even about any investigation. This is about influence peddling, this is about the search for vengeance, and this is about stopping the revolution President Trump was elected to implement,” he wrote.

The media says Mueller and Comey are not friends which is not true. Mueller even met with Comey several times before his testimony about the leaked memos. Was he given immunity of sorts? No one’s investigating Comey’s leaks.

Comey’s bizarre leadership covers his decision to write a Hillary exoneration letter weeks before interviewing her or any key players and after having given out immunity deals to potentially guilty parties. He gave a speech proving her guilt and then said no one would try this case.

Public information has been hidden from Americans on all manner of issues despite the public’s right to know (FOIA). The FBI lost the records of the tarmac meeting and they over-classify records so they are not accessible.

A William & Mary graduate, Comey wrote in a statement released by the college: “Ethical leaders lead by seeing above the short term, above the urgent or the partisan, and with a higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth.”

Hopefully he will start taking his own advice. He’s a partisan lawyer who corrupted the FBI all in the name of righteousness and with full-on hypocrisy.

If you go to his twitter feed, you will his glorious and left-wing inspirational tweets and some admire him for it. Now he will get to teach the youth, what he will teach them, we don’t know but we can guess.