Incoming Sen. Romney Torches President Trump in a Leftist Newspaper

Mitt Romney is about to take a Senate seat, and he’s already blasting the President in the leftist newspaper, The Washington Post.

In the op-ed, Romney claims the President “made a deep descent” by dismissing Mattis and Kelly.

Romney begins his op-ed: “The Trump presidency made a deep descent in December. The departures of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, the appointment of senior persons of lesser experience, the abandonment of allies who fight beside us, and the president’s thoughtless claim that America has long been a “sucker” in world affairs all defined his presidency down.”

The failed presidential candidate went on to say Trump wasn’t his choice for President, but he hoped his administration would “refrain from resentment and name-calling. It did not.”

“When he won the election, I hoped he would rise to the occasion. His early appointments of Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, Nikki Haley, Gary Cohn, H.R. McMaster, Kelly, and Mattis were encouraging. But, on balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

The incoming Senator complimented Trump on some issues. He was “right to align U.S. corporate taxes with those of global competitors, to strip out excessive regulations, to crack down on China’s unfair trade practices, to reform criminal justice and to appoint conservative judges,” Romney said.

THEN HE TORCHED HIM

“To a great degree, a presidency shapes the public character of the nation. A president should unite us and inspire us to follow “our better angels.” A president should demonstrate the essential qualities of honesty and integrity, and elevate the national discourse with comity and mutual respect. As a nation, we have been blessed with presidents who have called on the greatness of the American spirit. With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring.”

HE SUGGESTS TRUMP IS RACIST, SEXIST, ANTI-IMMIGRANT

Romney goes on to express his thoughts about the troubles in Europe and America’s place in the world. After a few paragraphs on foreign affair matters, he declares his strategy for serving in the US Senate and how he will deal with Trump. Romney writes, “Furthermore, I will act as I would with any president, in or out of my party: I will support policies that I believe are in the best interest of the country and my state and oppose those that are not. I do not intend to comment on every tweet or fault. But I will speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions.”

Romney is another one of these open borders guys who thinks illegal aliens are immigrants.

President Trump has everyone out to get him. Romney has been vicious towards him in the past and, despite telling his Utah constituents that he would not be vindictive, he is.

After losing Jeff Flake and John McCain in the Senate, who never stopped trashing Trump, we all have to deal with Romney and the possibility of impeachment. Romney plans to be a force in the Senate.