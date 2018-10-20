Incredibly Annoying Juan Says Republicans Don’t Have a Message



After a decade-long absence, the U.S. has regained the distinction of the most competitive country in the world, according to the World Economic Forum. In fact, only Japan made a bigger improvement of all 140 countries in the survey.

“Economic recovery is well under way, with the global economy projected to grow almost 4% in 2018 and 2019,” said the report, which measures economies by 98 indicators to determine how close they are to the ideal state of competitiveness.

This is after eight anemic years of a Barack Obama economy.

What makes this most interesting is Juan Williams’ inane remarks on Fox News over the past couple weeks.

REPUBLICANS DON’T HAVE A MESSAGE, SAYS JUAN

The ideologically-consumed Juan Williams has been blathering on Fox News shows that Republicans don’t have a message. He commented that the President said this election is about Kavanaugh and the caravan. Then the idiot Juan said — why not throw Kaepernick and Kanye in there and “go full rapper”.

Is Kavanaugh a rapper now? Who knew?

.@TheJuanWilliams: “The shocking point is that Republicans don’t have a message right now.” #TheFive pic.twitter.com/b4YCZMkXMx — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 19, 2018

In this next clip, Juan is again saying stupid things and getting clobbered for it. He says Republicans have no message. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ message is higher taxes, collateral damage for people who disagree with Nancy Pelosi’s views, Stormy Daniels, and guilty until proven innocent.