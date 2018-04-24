Indian Sues City for Right to Call Elizabeth Warren a Fake Indian

A real Indian is running against Massachusetts Democratic-Socialist Senator Elizabeth Warren. He has been using her status as a fake Indian in his ad campaigns but city officials are demanding he take down the signs calling her a fake Indian.

Shiva Ayyadurai on Sunday filed a federal lawsuit this week alleging that the demand from the city of Cambridge violates his constitutional free speech rights, according to The Washington Times.

Since March 17, Ayyadurai’s campaign bus has sported two identical signs picturing himself and a rendition of Warren wearing Indian attire. Emblazoned next to the images are the words: “Only a REAL INDIAN Can Defeat the Fake Indian.”

He parks the buses in front of an office building near Warren’s home.

Earlier this month, the campaign received a notice from Cambridge building inspector Branden Vigneault that the signs lacked the appropriate “approvals and permits,” according to local reports and the Ayyadurai campaign.

Vigneault threatened fines of $300 per day plus additional legal penalties if the signs remain in place, according to Ayyadurai.

“We will not remove the slogan from our bus,” Ayyadurai, the building’s owner, told The Washington Times. “We will defend the First Amendment, and we will fight this egregious attack on the First Amendment, at any cost.”

Ayyadurai’s campaign says the building code doesn’t apply to the signs because they’re on a bus, not a structure.

At one point, Warren stole recipes from famous chefs and claimed they were her ancestors’. She put them in her sister’s published Pow Wow Cookbook.

There is a great deal of evidence that Warren lied to get herself advantages in employment but there is no evidence she is part Native-American except she claims here pee-paw had high cheekbones. A Cherokee genealogist said she has not one drop of Cherokee blood.