Indiana Rep Sponsors a Bill to Force Elected Officials to Follow the Law

Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita plans to introduce a bill on Monday that would provide the penalty of large fines and prison time to elected officials determined to have provided sanctuary to illegal criminal aliens, and impeding the efforts of the federal government to act in their official capacity as the enforcement agents of federal immigration law.

Isn’t it ridiculous that we have to pass a law to get elected officials to obey the law? It would be fun to see Jerry Brown or Rahm Emanuel or the San Francisco officials taken out in cuffs.

The bill, titled the “Stopping Lawless Actions of Politicians (SLAP) Act”, would hold state and local politicians criminally responsible for refusing to comply with federal immigration enforcement efforts. Sanctions include a $1 million fine and up to five years in prison.

Rokita said, “Politicians don’t get to pick and choose what laws to comply with. Americans are dying because politicians sworn to uphold the law refuse to do so.” He added, “It’s time the federal government gets serious about enforcing immigration laws and holding politicians accountable who conspire to break them.”

A similar law in Texas is currently being challenged by open borders globalists employing leftist agitators which suggests Rokita will have a very hard time.

McConnell will never let the bill get to the floor. He sits on almost every bill that comes up from the House.

Even if it’s passed, Sessions is a do-nothing, but it’s a good idea.

Rep. Rokita is running for the senate and we wish him luck. He’d be a big improvement.