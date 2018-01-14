Indictment in Russian ‘Uranium One’ Bribery Case, Incredible National Security Implications

The first indictment has been handed down in the Uranium One bribery case in what investigative reporter Sarah Carter describes as one that has very serious national security implications, far more than the charges suggest.

Mark Lambert, a former naval intelligence analyst and the former President of a Maryland-based transportation company, has been indicted on 11 counts related to foreign bribery, fraud, and money laundering.

Lambert is accused of paying bribes to a Russian official so his company could win highly sensitive nuclear fuel transportation contracts.

The company provided services for the transportation of nuclear materials to customers in the United States and abroad.

The case involves the bribery of an official at a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation.

Lambert is accused of involvement in a scheme to bribe Vadim Mikerin, a Russian official at TENEX to secure contracts for TENEX.

Lambert and his former co-president. Daren Condrey pleaded guilty to other related charges in June 2015.

While the bribery case has not been tied to Uranium One by the FBI or DoJ, at least not publicly, it coincided with the sale of Uranium One to the Russians.

This next clip begins with Victoria Toensing reporting that the Uranium One deal was approved in October 2010. The sale of Uranium One gave 20% of U.S.uranium to a Russian state company. Hillary Clinton sat on the board making the decision and, shortly before the sale, Bill Clinton received an exorbitant payment for giving a speech in Russia paid for by Renaissance Capital, a company made up of four Russian intelligence officers touting the Uranium One sale.

Toensing is the lawyer representing the whistleblower in the bribery case.

Sarah Carter explains in the clip that it might break open investigations into Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation pay-to-play.

She also discussed the soon-to-be-released proof of FBI/DoJ corruption and the unmasking of Americans.