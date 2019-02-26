Infanticide Is Ok in the USA, But Don’t Hurt a Chihuahua

Yesterday, the U.S. Senate voted 53-44 in favor of legislation that would protect survivors of abortion, falling seven votes short of the necessary 60 votes to proceed as Democrats blocked the bill when only three Democrats crossed over to vote with Republicans.

They voted to not block infanticide and to not give aid and comfort to dying babies.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota were not present for the vote. Scott and Cramer had flight delays.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would have mandated that babies born alive during an abortion would receive “the same degree of professional skill and care to protect the newborn as would be offered to any other child born alive at the same gestational age,” Ben Sasse said. It has nothing to do with abortion despite the media saying it does.

DON’T HURT A DOG

But don’t hurt a dog. A man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison after he booted a woman’s Chihuahua so hard the little dog lost an eye.

Surveillance video showed Dwayne Smith, 28, kick Pooches, a 10-year-old female Chihuahua, in the head.

He kicked the dog while arguing with her owner Selida Gomez. He didn’t help himself by skipping several court dates. By November, he pleaded guilty, skipped another sentencing hearing, and the judge ordered him arrested. He has to register with the New York City Animal Abuse Registry.

Don’t get me wrong. Hurting the little dog is terrible, but killing babies is far worse.

New York is the state where the legislators cheered, hooted and howled with delight when their late-term abortion bill passed. Governor Cuomo lighted up the Freedom Tower over the killing of babies who are fully developed and will have to be born no matter what.

In Vermont, they approved abortion on demand.

But just don’t hurt a Chihuahua. They are protected, unlike babies accidentally born alive. They get no care whatsoever.

Barack supported infanticide

Barack Obama would not approve a law protecting born alive babies. Born-alive babies without legal protections are given no care and are left to suffer.

What can one say about a nation that values a dog’s life over a baby’s? Hitler killed “defective” people too.

Watch: