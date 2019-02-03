Infanticide-Loving Gov Northam Is Now a Meme, He Needs to Go

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s press conference Saturday was a disaster. On Thursday, he talked about how to commit infanticide, his racist past became known on Friday, and today he lied his fool head off.

MOONWALKER

He denied he had anything to do with his racist yearbook photo. He said he did, however, “darken” his face for a dance contest, performing as Michael Jackson years ago. A reporter asked him if he could still do the moonwalk and it looked like he might do it. His wife stopped him.

Video of when Ralph Northam gets asked by a reporter if he can still moonwalk. He looks around as if for space – only to be cut off by his wife who says, “inappropriate circumstances.” pic.twitter.com/jcV2VJCtoD — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 2, 2019

Nicknamed ‘Coonman’, Northam not only lied about not being in the Yearbook photo, he also said he didn’t know how the photos got there and hadn’t seen them before now. Meanwhile, it is a known fact that the students picked the photos for their yearbook pages.

Yesterday, he confessed and apologized. Today, his story was totally different.

He’s delusional if he thinks he can survive this. Literally, everyone is demanding he resign. The moonwalking governor needs to go.

What we would like to know is why that racist garbage was allowed in a medical school yearbook in 1984.

Not to minimize the racism, his racist photo was disgusting, but it was 35 years ago and it has taken over the fact that he advocated for infanticide two days ago.

There was at least one more racist page in this medical school yearbook. What the hell?

BREAKING: There’s at least one other photo in Northam’s 1984 yearbook of a man in blackface, dressed as a woman with the caption: “who ever thought Diana Ross would make it to Medical School!” https://t.co/9AnPQRlCsj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 2, 2019

NORTHAM IS A MEME

Northam is now a meme, a gif, and the subject of profane videos. It’s so over for him. he will be gone by Monday.

The votes came in and I’d like to present you with #VirginiaGovernor Ralph Northam starring in his own Michael Jackson dance video — which he ADMITTED TO being a #Blackface Racist. Enjoy! #ResignRalph #ResignNow pic.twitter.com/xpDqvSLsuF — Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) February 2, 2019