Informant Says Obama, Mueller Knew of Russian Scheme in Real Time

Circa News is closing in on the Russian scheme to take control of our U.S. energy market and it involves the Clintons. Investigative reporters from Circa News, John Solomon and Sara Carter, were on ‘Hannity’ Tuesday evening with Victoria Toensing who is the attorney for the informant who is currently under a gag order.

The American businessman, who is a witness to the bribery, extortion, money laundering scheme by the Russians to gain control over U.S. Uranium, is under a DoJ/DHS gag order. The DoJ this evening is considering whether to lift the order, according to Hannity.

Even that appears to be a sham. Greg Jarrett told Hannity that the Supreme Court has ruled a confidential informant cannot be gagged and prevented from speaking to the Congress.

The informant has videos, tapes, and exact plans laid out by the Russians. He had direct conversations with the top level Russians, is privy to their thinking on the issue and it involves the Clintons. It appears that the Clintons were targeted by Russian spies.

The FBI knew of the scheme before the Uranium deal but still allowed the Uranium One and Tenex deals to go through.

The informant has information that then-FBI director Mueller, Barack Obama, Rod Rosenstein, perhaps James Comey, and other officials were briefed on the investigation in real time. They knew in 2009 that the Russians wanted to corner the U.S. Uranium market and they still let the deal go through.

Victoria Toensing’s client said the information made it to the President’s Daily Briefing.

Robert Mueller was involved in this and now he’s running the Russia investigation. We need a Special Counsel and Mueller has to recuse himself immediately.

In addition, the Obama administration awarded a visa to a Russian spy/criminal involved in Uranium One, knowing of his criminal activities at the time.

As we learned with some certainty this evening, the Clinton campaign and the DNC funded the Russia dossier which contained opposition research on Donald Trump. The information mostly came from Russian spies. Democrats were wittingly or unwittingly funding a Russian disinformation campaign by funding the Russian dossier.

In addition, a sleeper agent got close to Hillary Clinton but was quickly booted out of the country. They never informed Congress which is illegal.

All of this took place as the Uranium deal went down. Nine political hacks running the agencies involved, under the overseer Hillary Clinton, approved the Uranium deal though Russia sought to control the U.S. energy market.

On March 19, 2010, Hillary met with Putin. Most remarkably, while standing next to Foreign Minister Lavrov, she said, “our goal is to help strengthen Russia”. She succeeded in doing that, only no one realized at the time that she was serious.

The real Russian spy story is this one.

The Democrats and the media are making a big deal of $100,000 in Russian ads from a troll farm, half of which came after the election, but they say little about this.

