Infowars, Jim Hoft, Allen West, et al, Sued Over “Fake News”

A man named Brennan Gilmore posted a video of the car driven by James Fields that plowed into a crowd killing Heather Heyer in Charlottesville last year. That post went viral and Gilmore says that led to him becoming the subject of conspiracy theories and fake news stories. He is suing the publishers of the stories.

Georgetown Law’s Civil Rights Clinic filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia on behalf of Brennan Gilmore. Mr. Gilmore alleges that Alex Jones and other far-right supporters, including former Rep. Allen West (R-Ga.), published stories about him that damaged his reputation and mobilized an army of followers to pursue a campaign of harassment and threats against him.

Gilmore argues he became the target of elaborate online conspiracies that placed him at the center of a “deep-state” plot to stage the Charlottesville attack and destabilize the Trump administration.

“From Sandy Hook to ‘Pizzagate’ to Charlottesville, Las Vegas and now Parkland, the defendants thrive by inciting devastating real-world consequences with the propaganda and lies they publish as ‘news,’” Gilmore said in a statement.

“Today, I’m asking a court to hold them responsible for the personal and professional damage their lies have caused me, and, more importantly, to deter them from repeating this dangerous pattern of defamation and intimidation.”

“Fake quotes of articles that don’t exist, fake headlines of videos that don’t exist,” he said.

Gilmore said he wants to set a precedent.

Who’s Being Sued

In addition to Jones, the lawsuit was filed against Infowars’s operating company, Free Speech System; Infowars reporter Lee Ann McAdoo; Lee Stranahan, a reporter who has appeared in an Infowars video and has worked at Sputnik and Breitbart News; Jim Hoft, the author of the blog Gateway Pundit; former Rep. Allen West, who operates the website www.allenwest.com; Derrick Wilburn, author of a defamatory article about Gilmore on www.allenwest.com; and Scott Creighton, operator of the blog American Everyman.

Defendants Respond

Hoft called Gilmore a “shill” for the Deep State.

Stranahan said he stood by an Infowars video, in which McAdoo interviewed him and he cited a Twitter post by Gilmore referring to Heyer as a “martyr,” saying she was being “used [as] a martyr to the cause” in the efforts to undermine Trump.

Here is what the lawsuit from @brennanmgilmore claims about the defendants, including me. He literally claims I pushed the #Pizzagate story. And that I pushed conspirocy theorizes on Sandy Hook and Las Vegas. Anyone who follows me knows this is false. Worse than false. pic.twitter.com/HLbDw0jJ0e — Lee Stranahan (@stranahan) March 13, 2018

When contacted for comment, Infowars sent The Hill a link to Monday’s episode of Jones’s show in which he said the lawsuit is full of misrepresentations and argues that Infowars and free speech are under attack.

McAdoo said in an emailed statement that she never mentioned Gilmore in the video with Stranahan. She said Stranahan “simply pointed out the political persuasion” of Gilmore and called for him to be investigated.

Creighton defended a blog post and video published on his website, in which he implied that Gilmore had prior knowledge of Fields’ attack. “What I reported was not fake news … it is my opinion,” he said.

Jones went on to say he’s honored to be persecuted.

“These lawsuits are all complete frauds,” he said. “All of them and it’s all Democratic party lawyers and I can’t even bring myself to say I want to counter sue them …. Cause I’m just not a piece of crap, but they started the fight.”