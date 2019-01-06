Insane! Gramnesty Protests Radicals at Border Wall Meeting, Talks DACA

The radical left was in charge of the negotiations over the border wall this weekend and there will never be a deal unless that changes, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said today.

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi sent extremists as their representatives but their names aren’t available. On the U.S. side, we have Kristjen Nielsen, Jared Kushner, and Mike Pence, not the strongest to negotiate for a border wall.

Lindsey Graham thinks Dick Durbin is reasonable and moderate, wishes he was the negotiator, so one can only imagine how radical the Democrat representatives are.

CHUCK AND NANCY SENT THEIR CRAZIES

“We’re having to negotiate with people who want to abolish [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)], not support ICE,” Graham insisted. “Having to negotiate with people who see border patrol agents gassing children. We’re negotiating with people who give us one dollar for wall even though it’s immoral and accuse all of us who support a wall as part of border security as racist.”

“As long as the radical left is in charge we’re never going to get anywhere,” he continued. “The president will compromise, though he will not capitulate, that’s where we’re at.”

Graham raised his voice.

“Nancy Pelosi has made progress as she has gone from a penny to a dollar!” Graham said with a raised voice. “Nancy Pelosi sees the border crisis as manufactured. President Trump sees it as real. And until we see the same movie, you’re never going to reach a conclusion. The president is right to dig in to get money for a wall as part of border security.”

“Why can’t you reopen the government while you argue about the things you just laid out?” Brennan asked the South Carolina Republican.

“Why would you negotiate with somebody who calls you a racist if you want a wall, who gives you a dollar for a wall?” Graham complained. “We’re not going to negotiate with people who see the world this way. We’ll negotiate with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). But I’m not going to negotiate with someone who calls the Border Patrol a bunch of Nazis.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham tells @FaceTheNation that after speaking with President Trump this weekend, “It was pretty clear to me that we’re never going to have a deal unless we get a wall as part of it” https://t.co/FiO5oWkUDH pic.twitter.com/hyJmcl1io5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2019

ONE DOLLAR FOR THE WALL SAY THE SOCIALISTS/DEMOCRATS

Nasty Pelosi said she would allow one dollar for the wall.

Reporter: Is there any situation in which you would accept even a dollar of wall funding for this president in order to reopen the government? Speaker Pelosi: A dollar. https://t.co/Got6bUbO7O pic.twitter.com/oZwiPZ8ZUq — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 4, 2019

Lindsey Graham also said on Face the Nation that the President is open to DACA for the wall. He was willing to give amnesty to eight million people, he reminded Americans. [That will not go over well with his base.]

“I really believe that” trading DACA for border wall funding is still on the table, @LindseyGrahamSC tells @margbrennan https://t.co/ptcXRe5c9G pic.twitter.com/mpAxgzX4xM — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 6, 2019

Amnesty for millions in exchange for $5 billion or less is not what the President promised his base, not even close. If he gives amnesty to that many people, Republicans will never win another presidential election and Democrats/Socialists will rule alone.

ANN COULTER DOESN’T THINK HIS BASE WILL BE HAPPY

It’s as if he wants to be impeached. “President Trump Delegates Weekend Border-Wall Talks to Jared Kushner, Mike Pence, and Kirstjen Nielsen” — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 6, 2019

If Kushner (Trump) trades DACA amnesty for a wall, Neville Chamberlain can relax. He will hereafter escape history’s scorn. https://t.co/aObYVZyUBE — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 6, 2019