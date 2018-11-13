Insanity! Physicians Won’t Tolerate Trump Limiting Genders to Two

The Hill headline Tuesday reads Physicians push back on Trump plans to redefine gender. The article supports a national left-wing physicians’ organization that plans to deny biology.

The American Medical Association (AMA) is pushing back against a potential new policy from the Trump administration that could eliminate federal protections for transgender individuals, according to The Hill.

The truth is that it doesn’t eliminate any protections, it goes back to science and reality. The rule would protect the majority who want to maintain gender sanity.

The country’s largest physician lobbying group said Tuesday during its interim meeting that it will “oppose efforts to deny an individual’s right to determine their stated sex marker or gender identity.”

No one is standing in transgenders’ way. They can define themselves as anything they want.

AMA’s stance comes just weeks after a news report that the Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading an effort to narrowly redefine sex as “a person’s status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth.”

Narrowly?

WIPING AWAY PROTECTIONS?

President Trump isn’t wiping away protections for transgenders as they report in the article. He wants to go back to science as a basis for reporting. We have two genders — male and female.

If people want to physically transform into the opposite gender, then switching a gender on reports makes sense. It doesn’t make sense for people to identify as men one day, women another, or identify as dogs or buildings. Those people need mental help or they can live their lives as they wish but not drag the rest of us into their insanity.

The Hill links to an even crazier article that claims the Trump administration wants to ban gender and redefine definitions of sex. They are the ones doing that.

Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, our Director of External Relations & the first openly trans White House staffer, spoke to @VikrumAiyer & @AmericanEnough about the Trump Administration’s latest attacks on transgender people. Have a listen! https://t.co/N4569sWwFO — National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) November 13, 2018

Am I wrong? What do you think?