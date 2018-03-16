“Instant Bridge” Survivor Saw the Bridge “Falling on Top of Us”

Multiple people, at least six, were killed in a bridge collapse at Florida International University in Miami yesterday. The so-called “instant bridge” which was installed in just six hours last Saturday crumbled on the traffic below. It was scheduled to open in early 2019.

It was constructed with funding under Obama’s Tiger 5 Program — Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery.

One survivor said he “saw the bridge falling on top of us.”

The firm used to check the bridge, Louis Berger, was not FDOT prequalified. That’s a requirement.

This next tweet has since been deleted.

Engineering company BDI appears to have quickly deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/hA1McwVubS — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 15, 2018

It is a homicide investigation but that doesn’t mean criminal charges.