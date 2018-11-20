Insufferable! Obama Talks Solving Climate Change & Mommy Issues

Former President Barack Obama still has an enormously big ego. He could temporarily solve climate change no problem, he said. If so, why didn’t he do it? He had eight years.

Without offering any new solutions, Obama discussed how the world “badly needs remaking” during a talk at the Obama Foundation summit in Chicago on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.

He is what one might call a blowhard. Obama argued that “mommy issues” and “racism” have gotten in the way of solving the world’s problems, and while never directly mentioning President Donald Trump by name, that’s who he meant.

Yet he is the one who wears mommy jeans.

He is always a force for negativity.