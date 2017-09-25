Intellectual Giant Joy Reid Says “Odd That Kneeling in Church” Is OK But Not for Protest

By
S. Noble
-
1
Share

MSNBC’s Joy Reid tweeted her contempt for Donald Trump and support for the disrespectful and divisive NFL players Sunday. She didn’t stop there and decided to lash out at Christian churchgoers.

According to her, Christians who are against protesting the national anthem during games meant for entertainment are hypocrites. These tweets are unspeakably illogical and very offensive. The moral equivalence she drew between two unlike events is stunning, even for her.

 

As if that isn’t enough, she thinks LeBron James show of disrespect for the President makes him a king among men.

He’s a hero athlete for taking cheap shots.

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply