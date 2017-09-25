Intellectual Giant Joy Reid Says “Odd That Kneeling in Church” Is OK But Not for Protest

MSNBC’s Joy Reid tweeted her contempt for Donald Trump and support for the disrespectful and divisive NFL players Sunday. She didn’t stop there and decided to lash out at Christian churchgoers.

According to her, Christians who are against protesting the national anthem during games meant for entertainment are hypocrites. These tweets are unspeakably illogical and very offensive. The moral equivalence she drew between two unlike events is stunning, even for her.

A lot of people who are mad at Collin Kaepernick will be kneeling in church today. ` — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 24, 2017

Odd that kneeling in church is considered the highest reverence. Yet kneeling in protest is taken as hostility. https://t.co/9QqtLiPMxJ — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 24, 2017

As if that isn’t enough, she thinks LeBron James show of disrespect for the President makes him a king among men.

LeBron James: “The people run this country. Not one individual. And damn sure not him.” (via SI) pic.twitter.com/x6r5YpsuQ7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 25, 2017

He’s a hero athlete for taking cheap shots.

Prof. Moore on @MSNBC right now making a great point: we are re-entering an age of hero athletes incl @KingJames, who he called today’s Ali. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 25, 2017