Intelligence Services March Trump Aides Out of the WH for Failing Security Checks

The Obama intelligence services failed six of Trump’s staff on the security background checks for unknown reasons.

Six White House staff were escorted off the premises by security on Thursday for failing the standard national security background check. One of those was President Trump’s director of scheduling, Caroline Wiles, the daughter of his Florida campaign director, who was also chief of the staff to the governor.

A White House source says two of the rejected aides were set to work on the National Security Council staff.

The background check is based on a 100-page questionnaire known as form SF86.

The paperwork is used as a starting point for investigators to probe their finances, criminal records, ties to terrorism and foreign governments, past use of controlled substances, history of alcohol abuse, and other factors that could compromise their ability to serve the president.

Any petty reason like smoking pot could become an excuse. The intelligence services do not want Trump’s staff and they have a great deal of power.

This follows intelligence services rejecting a former Secretary Flynn deputy, shortly before he was compromised.

It is believed that there were forces in the intelligence service who ganged up of Michael Flynn to get rid of him before he could divulge the secret agreements in the Iran deal.

Ben Rhodes and other former Obama administration officials were part of a secret cabal that plotted the downfall of White House national security adviser Michael Flynn months ago, investigative reporter Adam Kredo reports at the Washington Free Beacon.

Flynn’s sudden resignation Monday night was “the culmination of a secret, months-long campaign by former Obama administration confidantes to handicap President Donald Trump’s national security apparatus and preserve the nuclear deal with Iran, according to multiple sources in and out of the White House who described to the Washington Free Beacon a behind-the-scenes effort by these officials to plant a series of damaging stories about Flynn in the national media.”

The NSA wiretapped conversations by Donald Trump and Michael Flynn and gave the classified information to the Obama-loving, Trump-hating press.

In addition, Barack Obama gave the NSA new wide-ranging powers mid-January which allows them to share all raw data with every intelligence agency – all 17 of them.

It was probably a mistake to fire Michael Flynn because getting someone to do the job cleaning up the upper echelon of the intelligence agencies won’t be easy and he would have done it.

These people are the unelected bureaucrats who lie and cheat for a living and who don’t like Trump. They too, like many of Obama’s agencies, have become shadow governments working on behalf of his agenda.

On Twitter, former NSA agent John Schindler has suggested Trump is a traitor, a Russian spy, and, while stupid, a mastermind who operates like a Russian KGB. He claims Trump will die in prison. He also says the intelligence community has decided Trump is a traitor and has gone to war with him.

Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: “He will die in jail.”https://t.co/e6FxCclVqT — John Schindler (@20committee) February 15, 2017

Unfortunately, the hyperbolic nut writes for The Observer and is floating the idea that Trump is working for the Kremlin. It’s getting a lot of press.

His latest article, KremlinGate Enters Uncharted Waters as Russian Links Overwhelm DC,

is subtitled, “New revelations of clandestine ties between the president and Moscow bring turmoil to the Oval Office”.

When you read through the article, there is nothing new in it. It’s a rehashing of the old news with a defense of debunked lies.

He’s in tight with CNN and frequently refers to their articles linking Trump associates to Russia with no evidence whatsoever.

There is little doubt Trump has enemies in the Obama intelligence services. He needs someone to head them up who will clean house and kick the moles out and he needs to do it soon.