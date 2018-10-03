INVESTIGATE HER! Credible Mrs. Ford Is Not All That Credible It Seems

The hits just keep coming for Mrs. Blasey Ford. Her ex-boyfriend of six years said she never mentioned Kavanaugh or the sexual assault. He insists in a sworn statement that she instructed a friend, Monica McLean, on how to prepare for the polygraph. Blasey also cheated on him, and used his credit card illicitly, he testified.

Her testimony in general was very convenient in that she remembered enough to assail Judge Kavanaugh’s character but not enough to give anyone a chance to ever prove or disprove it.

Credible Christine has a mutual friend with the third accuser, faker Julie Swetnick. That friend, who is still anonymous, echoed the exact story Swetnick originally gave, only she went to 20 parties where she watched the girls swig punch spiked by Kavanaugh and Judge so they could later be raped.

Then there’s the NBC text story meant to bolster the second accuser’s case. Accuser Deborah Ramirez called around for weeks asking who flashed her at a party 35 years before because she didn’t remember. She settled on Kavanaugh but the gossips trying to help her out are failing in their job.

More about Blasey's seeming lies here and here.

BLASEY’S SCRUBBED CRIMINAL RECORD

The Gateway Pundit found criminal/traffic arrest records for Christine Blasey in 1985 in Catawba County, North Carolina. She was arrested at a traffic stop and ticketed for speeding on June 14, 1985 and charged with a misdemeanor, that was disposed of on September 11, 1985.

On June 17, 1985, the following Monday, there were two cases marked as criminal/traffic. They both could be the same case.

What makes this special, is they were last updated on July 7, 2018. If they were scrubbed, it would take some juice, like her FBI friend, Monica McLean.

It’s important to note that she contacted the Washington Post tip line and Democrat lawmakers on July 6th.

HER WITNESS SPENT MORE TIME UNDER THE BUS THAN A MECHANIC

Then there’s the issue about her witness and former friend, the one she threw under the bus — Leland Keyser.

She testified that Ms. Keyser, her high school friend, was at the party in which she said she was groped by Brett Kavanaugh. While testifying, Blasey said Ms. Keyser had health problems and that’s why she — Leland — forgot the party. With such charity in her heart we are sure, Blasey said she was glad Leland was getting the help she needs.

But, as it happens, there’s more and the under the bus issue is possibly bigger than we thought.

The DailyMail reported Leland Keyser, was “completely blindsided” and left “reeling when Blasey named her as a corroborating witness.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMailTV a family member close to Keyser, 52, said: “Christine didn’t give her so much as a heads up – as far as I know they haven’t really spoken for several years and they’re certainly not close anymore.”

“Leland was completely blindsided by her name being thrown into it all. The first thing she knew about it was when she woke up on Thursday morning and her name was just everywhere. It was crazy.”

The family member who asked not to be named explained: “She’s just trying to get through it and hoping for it all to die down.”

“It really felt a lot like Christine was the one called to the principal’s office to give an account of something and just threw her under the bus. You know, just reached for a name.”

Keyser's attorney, Howard J Walsh III, last night confirmed that his client has spoken with the FBI — for a third time — and that when she did so she could not corroborate Ford's account.