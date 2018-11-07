President Trump explained during a press conference Wednesday that if House Democrats open investigations into his administration, Republicans will not work with them on legislation.

He said, “Two can play that game.”

“Almost from the time I announced I was going to run, they’ve been giving us this investigation fatigue. It’s been a long time. They’ve got nothing, zero. You know why? Because there is nothing,” Trump said. “They can play that game, but we can play it better because we have a thing called the United States Senate.”

Trump suggested they too could open investigations over leaking and other illegal acts.

Trump praised House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) call for unity after the midterm elections.

“They can look at us, and we can look at them, and it will go back and forth,” Trump said.

“Or we can work together. You can’t do them simultaneously,” Trump said. “Because if they’re doing that, we’re not doing the other, just so you understand.”

Trump thinks not working with them will be better for him politically but he’d prefer it not go that way. Most would likely agree. Resistance Schumer certainly thinks it’s a good approach politically.

RELATED STORY: ROT IN THE REPUBLIC! DEMS HAVE A PLAN TO STOP TRUMP EVEN IF THEY LOSE