Iran Launches a Medium Range ICBM

The United States has demanded that Iran halt its missile program, and Iran, like North Korea, has indicated they will never do it. So much for Obama’s deal.

The missile Iran tested can reach much of the Middle East including our allies and Israel.

The absurd nuclear deal did not cover ICBMs. The prior administration wanted to make Iran into a major power.

“We will strengthen our defense and military capabilities … whether you want it or not,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, adding, “Iran’s military power lies in its commitment to never invade another country or land.”

That claim seems disingenuous when Rouhani talks about Israel.

At a military parade on Friday, Rouhani attacked those who “create problems for the peoples of our region every day and boast of selling arms to the bloodthirsty Zionist regime which has been attacking the peoples of our region for 70 years like a cancerous tumor.”

Iran supports Hezbollah and Hamas. They are the largest sponsors of terrorism in the world and they now have money flowing into the country thanks to the United States.

If Israel tries to defend themselves once Iran has the bomb, Iran will likely attack.

Israel is our buffer. When they are done with Israel, they will come for us, the ‘great Satan’.

While snowflakes and over-paid NFL players worry about non-existant oppression, many people in the world, especially in Iran and North Korea, suffer real oppression inflicted through statism — comminism, socialism and fascism.