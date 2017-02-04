Iran is firing off more missiles.

Iran held a military exercise Saturday to “test” missile and radar systems in an apparent defiance of U.S.-imposed sanctions. Tehran ordered the enemy – the U.S. – to walk the line or else.

The aim of the exercise was to “showcase the power of Iran’s revolution and to dismiss the sanctions,” Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards website said, according to Reuters.

During the exercise, a senior commander of Iran’s Revolution Guard said the country’s missiles will come down on the country’s enemies if they do wrong.

“If the enemy does not walk the line, our missiles come down on them,” Gen. Amir Ali Haijazadeh said.

This is the government that Obama gave at least $1.7 billion to in cash and gold. In addition, Barack Obama allowed them to build their ICBMs unimpeded. They were also allowed to keep their entire nuclear program in tact. They have continued to develop centrifuges.

The only thing the nuclear deal really did was give Iran the okay to build nuclear weapons, just not while Obama was president.

Iranians are testing home-made missile systems, radars, command and control centers and cyber warfare systems.

The drill comes a day after the White House imposed sanctions on Tehran for a recent ballistic missile test, the first since Trump was elected.

Those targeted by the Treasury Department sanctions include Iranian, Lebanese, Emirati and Chinese individuals and firms involved in procuring ballistic missile technology for Iran. They are now prohibited from doing any business in the United States or with American citizens.

“The days of turning a blind eye to Iran’s hostile and belligerent actions toward the United States and the world community are over,” White House national security adviser Michael Flynn said.

On Tuesday, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, called the test “unacceptable.”

Iran claimed that last Sunday’s test did not violate the U.N. resolution or the nuclear deal though it violated both.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump wrote, “Iran is playing with fire — they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me.”

The top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday Iran will not yield to “useless” U.S. threats from “an inexperienced person” over its ballistic missile program. Where did he get that line from? From the U.S. leftists and other Democrats.

The United States leftists are attacking Trump and accusing him of aiding and abetting terrorists. They are the terrorists’ best recruitment tool.

🚨🚨🚨 NEWS ALERT “#TrumpAdministration will be imposing new sanctions in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test” Via #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ugyul85NuM — Brian Fraser (@bfraser747) February 3, 2017