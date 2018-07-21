Iran Prepares for CyberWar, Nothing Imminent

Iranian hackers laid the foundation for cyberattacks aimed at U.S. companies and infrastructure as well as at countries in Europe and the Middle East, according to U.S. officials and an an NBC News report.

At the same time, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday it would be an “obvious mistake” to negotiate with the United States as Washington was unreliable.

“The word and even the signature of the Americans cannot be relied upon, so negotiations with America are of no avail,” Khamenei said in a meeting with Foreign Ministry officials, adding that negotiations with Washington would be an “obvious mistake”, according to his official website.

NOTHING IMMINENT BUT THE FOUNDATION HAS BEEN LAID

Offiicals say that Iran has positioned cyber weapons to attack water plants and electrical grids. Iran’s hackers are also ready to attack technology and health care companies, said Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

“The warning lights are blinking red again,” Coats said last week. “Today the digital infrastructure that serves the country is literally under attack.”

Coats said he believes Russia to be the biggest threat to U.S. digital systems, but he also named Iran as well as China and North Korea as other potential adversaries.

A spokesperson for Iran at the U.N. says it’s not true, but rather, it’s the U.S. using cyber attacks as a weapon.

The Iranians will use our pulling out of the Iran nuke deal as an excuse for their more aggressive stance. Abandoning the nuke deal has hurt Iran’s economy and their ability to fund worldwide terrorism.

They are also unhappy about pending sanctions. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also said that the U.S. is planning to impose sanctions on Iran with the aim of showing that “its malign behavior is unacceptable and has a real high cost for them.”

Meanwhile, some lawmakers are concerned that the aggressive stance of the Trump administration against Iran could place the U.S. on the “verge of blundering into another unnecessary war,” as Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) argued earlier this month. The Ayatollah is playing into that fear.

The Ayatollah also celebrated his birthday on the 16th and did so by promising genocide against Israel.