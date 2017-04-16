Iran President Says They Need “No One’s Permission” to Build ICBMs

Now that Iran has received billions of dollars to fund terrorism, they will ask “no one’s permission” to build up its missile capability, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, in what appeared to be a defiant response to the U.S. efforts to limit their nuclear capability. Rouhani also wants to get re-elected.

But…but…Iran was the former president’s ally.

The Iran nuclear “deal” Obama touted never included missiles. They can keep on building nuclear-capable missiles until they decide to shoot some off at their neighbors or even the U.S.

Reuters says Rouhani is up for election – his fourth term – and he has been criticized for too eagerly “curbing” the nuclear program to appease the West.

Iran did the bare minimum in curbing their program to get billions of dollars and the right to freely do business around the world, not to appease the West. They even sell nuclear material to whomever they want and the framework for their nuclear program remains in tact.

Iran refused to slow the ICBM program in any deal, then the U.S. funded their terrorism – to be clear – since Reuters wasn’t.

After Iran test-fired a new ballistic missile in January, Trump tweeted that it was “playing with fire”.

Addressing an event showcasing some locally built military hardware, broadcast on state TV, Rouhani said: “The strengthening of the capability of the Iranian armed forces … is only for defending the country and we will ask no one’s permission to build up the armed forces, and to build missiles and aircraft.”

He said Iran has never had “aggressive aims, but peace is not a one-way road and if we decide to be peaceful the other party … may not. So there is a need for vigilance.”

More than 1,600 hopefuls signed up to run for the presidency, a largely figurehead position, including a last-minute entry by Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a 55-year old “conservative” mayor.

Rouhani’s first vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri and a close confidante also registered. He’s a 60-year old reformist probably running in case the Orwellian “Guardian Council” rejects Rouhani.

Hardline cleric and judge Ebrahim Raisi, 56, poses the greatest threat to Rouhani.

Imagine being more hardline than Rouhani?

Because of fears over the election, new sanctions are stalled in Congress. They’re mostly meaningless at this point. Once the sanctions were removed from the rest of the world, we mattered little.

Former hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, 60, signed up. He is anxious to see the 12th Imam return for the end of the world and thinks nuclear war could bring that about.