Iran Warns They Can Hit Israel in 7 Minutes, 36 US Bases Within Missile Range



A senior Iranian official warned Saturday that if the U.S. launches an attack on Iran, they will counter by attacking Tel Aviv, JNS reported. They further warned that 36 U.S. bases are within range. The missiles they set off this past weekend were reportedly stamped, “Israel must be wiped off the face of the earth”.

“If the enemy chooses to shoot a missile in Iran’s direction, Tel Aviv will go up in flames from an Iranian missile before the [enemy’s] missile hits its target. This is not just a slogan, as only seven minutes are needed for an Iranian missile to hit Tel Aviv,” boasted Mojtaba Zonour, a member of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Zonour was also quoted by Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency as saying that America’s 36 bases in the Middle East were all in range of Iranian missiles.

“These points are all within the range of Iran’s missile systems and they will be razed to the ground if the enemy makes a mistake,” he said. Zonour’s statements came following fresh U.S. sanctions against Iran in response to the recent Iranian ballistic missile test that purportedly violated a United Nations resolution.

Over the weekend Iran launched more ballistic missiles including Qadr-H’s, which have a 2000km range. They stamped those with the words, “Israel should be wiped off the Earth,” according to Iranian government Fars News and reported by USA Today.

The Iranian missile program has not been part of the so-called Iranian nuclear “deal” and they have had eight years to develop their program.