Iranian Pro-Government Counter Protest Saturday

CNN reports that about 2,000 pro-government forces came out Saturday to counter the anti-government protests. Food and gasoline prices are high, going higher, unemployment is at 12.4%, and the people are angry that the money is going to the military.

Barack Obama ignored the 2009 Green Movement and, instead, forced through an Iran nuclear deal that allows them to have the bomb and to continue developing their long-range missiles. The U.S. made certain to lift the sanctions and give them billions while pushing Western businesses to do business with Iran, enriching their nation. As predicted, the Mullahs and politicians are using the money to strengthen their war machine and fund terrorism throughout the world.

We recently learned that Barack Obama is accused – via Politico – of allowing Hezbollah to continue their drug operation in the United States and elsewhere so as not to upset Iran as he was securing what turned out to be a very bad nuke deal. Obama’s own SPOX Ben Rhodes mocked Americans to the NY Times in an interview for believing the lies he told about the deal to win support.

These protests happen periodically but if this one grows, it could be another Green Movement and the oppressive regime will quickly move in to squelch dissent. There are reports of arrests.

Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli warned Saturday against “illegal” public gatherings, saying any groups wishing to congregate must file an official request and be granted permission, CNN reported.

“The police and security forces have tried to manage conditions. We have received reports of calls to gather, cyber and social media based, and such calls and any gatherings resulting therefrom, are certainly illegal,” he said.

The President tweeted:”Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests”

The Iranian officials cautioned that the Iranian people give no credence to “opportunistic remarks” by the U.S. president. They are also being quoted as saying they are not concerned because this happens periodically and they can quickly end it.

These are the anti-government protests breaking out in major cities throughout Iran.

CNN can’t confirm much about the protests and most media say the protests are “fake”. However, Rightside Broadcasting is reporting live and might tell a different story. They have been playing videos from social media, many show clashes between government forces and protesters: