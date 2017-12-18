Irony of All Ironies! DREAMers Get Arrested in Schumer’s Office

Seven illegal aliens – so-called DREAMers – or you could call them LAWBREAKERS – were arrested and charged with unlawful entry after busting into Chuck Schumer’s D.C. office. They said they were there to protest and push for the DREAM Act.

They wouldn’t give their names or fingerprints. They have gone on a hunger strike in jail.

Yes, these are just the people we want here in this country! We say deport them.

Apparently, Schumer hasn’t declared his office a sanctuary.

USCP arrest four protesters in Schumer’s Capitol Hill office after hours. Were busted around 8 pm et. Charged w/unlawful entry. Were protesting immigration policy and demanding action on the DREAM Act. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 16, 2017