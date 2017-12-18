Irony of All Ironies! DREAMers Get Arrested in Schumer’s Office

By
S. Noble
-
4
Seven illegal aliens – so-called DREAMers – or you could call them LAWBREAKERS – were arrested and charged with unlawful entry after busting into Chuck Schumer’s D.C. office. They said they were there to protest and push for the DREAM Act.

They wouldn’t give their names or fingerprints. They have gone on a hunger strike in jail.

Yes, these are just the people we want here in this country! We say deport them.

Apparently, Schumer hasn’t declared his office a sanctuary.

 

  2. “They wouldn’t give their names or fingerprints”……….another example of not compiling with the law, deport them NOW !!!!!!!!

