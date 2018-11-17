IRONY! Prez Candidate Swalwell Will Nuke You If You Keep Your Guns

U.S. Congressman and presidential hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted that he would nuke Americans fighting to maintain their Second Amendment rights. Imagine him with the nuclear codes.

His comments were made on Twitter after an exchange between a Newsmax host and famous veteran Joe Biggs.

Newsmax host John Cardillo tweeted, “Make no mistake, Democrats “want to eradicate the Second Amendment, ban and seize all guns, and have all power rest with the State.”

Make no mistake, Democrats want to eradicate the Second Amendment, ban and seize all guns, and have all power rest with the state. These people are dangerously obsessed with power. https://t.co/f1AS6Me0ko — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 16, 2018

In response, 82nd combat vet Joe Biggs tweeted that Eric Swalwell basically “wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You’re out of your mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power”.

That’s when the ranking member of a subcommittee on the CIA tweeted: “And it would be a short war, my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

How kind of him. He’d talk first with nukes on the table. What a guy.

This was all in response to a May news article on Swalwell’s radical plan calling for a $15 billion government program to confiscate millions of guns from Americans.

In the end, this proves Mr. Cardillo’s point.

We include the screenshot in case he has the good sense to delete it.

THE RESPONSES

Later, Swalwell even confirmed in a tweet to the NRA’s Dana Loesch that he wants to confiscate all semi-automatic weapons.

Swalwell also argued that if a firearm contains a pistol grip then that somehow magically makes the weapon more powerful.

People on Twitter were not happy, to say the least, but some found the humor and irony in it.

THE HUMOR IN POSSIBLY BEING NUKED BY ERIC SWALWELL

“You don’t need AR-15s because the government isn’t tyrannical, and, anyway, if you try to stop us taking them we will nuke you” is my favorite of all the gun control talking points. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 16, 2018

AR-15s are so dangerous that we must nuke gun owners to confiscate them — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 16, 2018

So our government would nuke its own country in order to take guns? Wow — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 16, 2018

You can bear as many flintlocks as you want. — John A. Stackhouse (@JohnAStackhous1) November 17, 2018

PURGE Congress. — george serino (@GeorgeSerino) November 17, 2018

Of course, you feel all those who have gone before in the history of the modern world, and have disarmed the populace in order to take complete control were perfectly lovely? It figures. — LisaCarole (@LisaCarole1) November 17, 2018

Swalwell 2020: Nuke The Resisters https://t.co/FNjtgWsp3g — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2018

OTHERS RESPONDED MORE FORCEFULLY

Yes, I did, and wrote part of the Black Book, the President’s Nuclear Decision Handbook. To sink to such a level to threaten Americans with the full force of our own nuclear weapons is ludicrous, beyond a rhetorical faux pas, & should be taken very seriously. @RepSwalwell is nuts https://t.co/MKPl5cC03j — Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) November 16, 2018

In response to a tweet suggesting a war could occur if the government attempted to appeal the #2A, Rep. Eric Swalwell says the war would be short because “the government has nukes.” That’s… terrifying. How do you feel about his response? https://t.co/HVYQ8K3r99 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 17, 2018

A possible 2020 presidential candidate threatens to nuke me today and now this. Y’all are drinking boiled tampon juice. Wtf pic.twitter.com/rKnVeXQOsx — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 17, 2018

GIVE US YOUR GUNS OR WE WILL NUKE YOU does not have the intellectual gravitas you probably thought it did when you drafted up this Tweet. https://t.co/n9Gg7CTezj — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 16, 2018

Uh, is this a Democrat Congressman threatening to use nuclear weapons on people who don’t want their firearms confiscated by government? https://t.co/uDxQiMuMPq — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 16, 2018