IRONY! Prez Candidate Swalwell Will Nuke You If You Keep Your Guns

By
S.Noble
-
1

U.S. Congressman and presidential hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted that he would nuke Americans fighting to maintain their Second Amendment rights. Imagine him with the nuclear codes.

His comments were made on Twitter after an exchange between a Newsmax host and famous veteran Joe Biggs.

Newsmax host John Cardillo tweeted, “Make no mistake, Democrats “want to eradicate the Second Amendment, ban and seize all guns, and have all power rest with the State.”

In response, 82nd combat vet Joe Biggs tweeted that Eric Swalwell basically “wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You’re out of your mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power”.

That’s when the ranking member of a subcommittee on the CIA tweeted: “And it would be a short war, my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

How kind of him. He’d talk first with nukes on the table. What a guy.

This was all in response to a May news article on Swalwell’s radical plan calling for a $15 billion government program to confiscate millions of guns from Americans.

In the end, this proves Mr. Cardillo’s point.

We include the screenshot in case he has the good sense to delete it.

THE RESPONSES

Later, Swalwell even confirmed in a tweet to the NRA’s Dana Loesch that he wants to confiscate all semi-automatic weapons.

Swalwell also argued that if a firearm contains a pistol grip then that somehow magically makes the weapon more powerful.

People on Twitter were not happy, to say the least, but some found the humor and irony in it.

THE HUMOR IN POSSIBLY BEING NUKED BY ERIC SWALWELL

OTHERS RESPONDED MORE FORCEFULLY

1 COMMENT

  2. It is idiots like this that create problems…along with their subservient ‘toadys’ in the mainstream media. Would like them to show me a gun that gets up in the morning, has a cup of coffee, maybe even bacon and eggs and saunters off looking for somebody to shoot. People kill people…and the nut cases can do so with a vehicle, chemicals, knives etc., etc., The state, as history has proven, is not necessarily a great custodian of weaponry, guns inclusive.

Leave a Reply