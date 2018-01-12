Is It Racist to Describe Nations Rampant with Abuse of Its Own People as “S***holes”?

Is it racist to describe Third World nations that viciously abuse and impoverish their own people as “s***holes”? The President allegedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and some African countries as “s***holes”. He denies it but Dick Durbin claims he used the word repeatedly and it was “vile and racist”.

People have missed the point of all this. It’s not about a curse word.

The President is asking what is the point of allowing all these people to come here through porous borders from some horrible places, without vetting, knowing many won’t contribute? Contrary to the lies we have been told, most are on some form of assistance and illegals overall, not DREAMers per se, have unequal representation in our prisons. That is the point. Why can’t he ask why we are doing it despite the fact that it could be cultural suicide?

Why do we have to take in people who will not build up our country?

For Democrats, it’s not about giving people a better life, it’s about shipping in dependent people who will vote Democrat throughout their lives because they are dependent.

We can’t continue these open borders policies. We can reject those policies and keep DACA people in the country. We can be sane, keep the country safe, and be humanitarians without committing cultural suicide.

The President said he wants to make America Great Again, not Make America a Third World Country.

We can definitely ignore the media’s indignation over the vulgarity of it. That’s disingenuous. They can’t stop using the word. If they are so offended, why are they using it during shows that children can see and hear?

The left creates “s***holes” here in this country and their outrage is fraudulent.

Ignoring the vulgarity is one thing, but what about the sentiment? Is that racist?

The countries are awful. In September 2017, El Salvador had 15 murders, A DAY. In ten days there were 27 murders.

The President tweeted that he did not use that salty word. “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used…”, he tweeted. He also minimized any comments he might have made about Haiti.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

If the President did say it, the politicians should have kept their mouths shut for the sake of the country. Leaking comments from a private meeting is not ethical.

The President wasn’t referring to the race of the people in any case, he was referring to the condition of the nations, if he did say it. Most of the world is not white and it’s easy for people to characterize his comments as racist.

Huckabee had the best response perhaps, “Trump ‘should just say he had a cold and so he didn’t mean it’.”

Most people do think those countries are seriously damaged – hellholes if you will. Anyone who disagrees should go on vacation to one of them. I have, it’s horrible but there are many good people living in them. We’re sure the President knows that too.

The President should be respectful of foreign nations but it should be noted that not everyone disagrees with the sentiment.

“President Donald Trump is absolutely right. Africa is a continent of shit,” says Mamady Traore, a 30-year-old sociologist in the West African nation of Guinea. “When you have heads of state who mess with the constitutions to perpetuate their power. When you have rebel factions that kill children, disembowel women as saints, who mutilate innocent civilians. Frankly, it must be said that it’s crap.”

The media isn’t offended, they’re literally out to get him.

The point is why don’t we demand the best immigrants? That is the question.

Perhaps the President should have said this:

What Trump should’ve said: “Look, there are shithole countries in the world that espouse values anathema to American values. We welcome any who want to escape these shitholes, but not if they come looking for government hand outs. Only if they come seeking freedom & opportunity.” — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 12, 2018