Is It Time to Replace Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell?

Is it time to replace Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House and Mitch McConnell as Senate Majority Leader? Be careful what you wish for though Trump has shown his willingness to work with Democrats if Republicans don’t start doing something. Steve Bannon says the two are trying to nullify the election.

After supporting Democrats on the spending bill/debt ceiling, the President is also meeting with Schumer and New Jersey politicians later Thursday to talk about a major tunnel project between the two states.

Schumer and Pelosi say Trump will sign a DREAM Act bill and Pelosi asked Trump to tweet something to make DACA ‘kids’ more comfortable. He did tweet after they allegedly spoke in a call he allegedly initiated.

While Republicans are saying he was pressing the reset button to clear the way for the tax reform bill, Trump is also sending a message. If Trump doesn’t get tax reform through, he’s in deep trouble and Republicans will be in danger of extinction. He has to get this through.

Steve Bannon told Charlie Rose during a CBS interview that Mitch McConnell and, “to a lesser degree”, Paul Ryan, “want to nullify” the 2016 election.

“The Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election,” Bannon tells @charlierose on @60Minutes, Sunday. pic.twitter.com/WTzjwiRjXi — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 7, 2017

THE HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS IS CONSIDERING IT

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, thinks it’s time to replace Speaker Ryan and he has been in talks with Steve Bannon, Rep. Jim Jordan (R- Ohio) and other Freedom Caucus members, according to MSN.

On Wednesday, Meadows, Jordan and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) took their concerns directly to Ryan, telling him in a private meeting in the Capitol that his failure to enact conservative priorities could diminish his support among conservatives.

A Ryan replacement could be worse. Ryan did at least get an Obamacare repeal bill through the House.

The conservatives already unseated John Boehner to get Paul Ryan. Two names mentioned as replacements are far-fetched and likely wouldn’t happen. The Conservatives are considering Newt Gingrich or Rick Santorum.

Rick Santorum might be too Conservative for some and he is the man who endorsed Arlen Specter over a Conservative Primary opponent. Specter was never a Republican and only switched parties to ride on the coattails of George W. Bush. He voted for the Affordable Care Act.

Gingrich laughed at the possibility when the MSN asked him about it.

Also mentioned are Kevin McCarthy or Steve Scalise. McCarthy is a fairly liberal Republican.

REPLACING MITCH MCCONNELL

How about Lindsey Graham?

Then there is talk of a replacement for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Daily Caller named the possible successors to include Thad Cochran, Trump haters like Lindsey Graham (who wants full amnesty for millions in the US illegally), Orin Hatch, Chuck Grassley, Shelley Moore Capito (who won’t vote for a full repeal of Obamacare), John Barasso.

John McCain controls about 12 to 14 senators which puts Lindsey Graham in a great position.

However, if McConnell won’t end the filibuster rule, he needs to go.

TRUMP WON’T ACCEPT FAILURE

Trump wants tax reform passed and he wants Obamacare repealed. He has made it clear with his actions this week that he will get whatever he can get passed with Democrats if Republicans don’t step up to the plate.

The problem which Trump sees clearly is the Senate will never get 60 votes for any major legislation, but they could get 51.

Mitch McConnell is a traditionalist. He is the author of The Long Game. As a result, he does not want to end the filibuster rule, but until he does, nothing substantial will be passed. Trump is desperate to get them moving. It’s hard to understand why Republicans don’t understand that if they don’t get the agenda through, they’re finished.

Republicans, sorry, but I’ve been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn’t happen! Even worse, the Senate Filibuster Rule will…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

…never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control – will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don’t wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

President Trump’s spending bill/debt ceiling deal with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi is said to have Republicans fuming. House Speaker Paul Ryan had dinner with the President last night to discuss it.

Trump is said to have pressed the reset button and cleared the desk with that move. He was also sending a message to Republicans to get to work and get something done.

LOU DOBBS HAS HIS OWN TAKE

Lou Dobbs | President took RINO Paul Ryan to the woodshed by making debt-ceiling deal with Democrats…pic.twitter.com/cYlYziOjfG — Journalism Is Dead (@TheDailyBail) September 7, 2017

On July 21 in “The Looming Republican Disgrace,” in an excellent column at National Review, Rich Lowry put it succinctly: “A majority is a terrible thing to waste.”