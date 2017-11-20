Is the State Department’s Foreign Policy Contrary to Trump’s?

Since early in his campaign, President Trump has consistently declared his opposition to the immigration of people who may be detrimental to the United States. That applies in particular to Muslim migrants who despise the West and emigrate—not to assimilate—but to impose their own medieval values on America.

He’s often cited Europe as the poster child for cultural devastation resulting from admitting large numbers of people from societies that demean women and murder gays and Christians. That’s primarily Muslim-majority nations. Western Europe has seen a huge increase in attacks on unaccompanied women and crime in general, not to mention terrorism.

It’s surprising, therefore that Mr. Trump has not reached out to the man in Europe who has most vigorously resisted the EU’s bullying to take in more and more Muslim migrants.

That man is Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s prime minister, of whom John Bolton’s Gatestone Institute said:

“Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is the Eastern nemesis of the European elite. No one else in Europe except him speaks about defending ‘Christianity.’” Gatestone quotes an Orbán opinion piece in the September 3, 2015 Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper:

“Those arriving have been raised in another religion, and represent a radically different culture. Most of them are not Christians, but Muslims. This is an important question, because Europe and European identity is rooted in Christianity.”

In another piece, Gatestone reported that Orbán said:

We don’t want to, and I think we have a right to decide, that we do not want a large number of Muslim people in our country. We do not like the consequences of having a large number of Muslim communities that we see in other countries and I do not see any reason for anyone else to force us to create ways of living together in Hungary that we do not want to see. That is a historical experience for us.

Gatestone added:

Orbán was referring to the 150-year Ottoman Turkish occupation of Hungary, which began with the Siege of Buda in 1541…. Over the next century and a half, the Ottoman forces occupying Hungary plundered and pillaged the land and took more than a million Hungarians as slaves, according to Paul Fregosi, the author of Jihad, a History of Muslim Holy War Against Christians.

At the height of the migrant crisis, while other nations allowed a swarm of migrants to freely enter their countries, Orbán ordered the defense of Hungary’s borders with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that to accept large numbers of migrants would be “national suicide”. https://t.co/cOz5NWFPHv — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 12, 2017

Gatestone writes of another commonality between Trump and Orbán:

“After 400,000 migrants swarmed through Hungary in 2015 headed for Western Europe, “Hungary … built fences on its borders with Serbia and Croatia, effectively cutting off the so-called Western Balkan Route… the main land route through Eastern Europe for migrants who enter the EU from Turkey.”

Breitbart wrote:

Speaking on the second anniversary of the government’s move to seal Hungary’s border with Serbia—which is also an external border for the European Union—Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Chief Security Advisor, György Bakondi, announced that the fences have caused illegal immigration to collapse from 391,000 in 2015, to 18,236 in 2016, to just 1,184 in 2017.

But the EU and the UN do not look kindly on Hungary’s fight to preserve European culture:

'UN slams Hungary because their wall is doing its job' https://t.co/6n97uC6ykn — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 13, 2017

Orbán is the leader of a gang of five who refuse to join with EU lemmings in accepting an endless flow of Muslim migrants: Hungary plus the “Visegrad-4,” the alliance between Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

Hungary and Poland stand the tallest against what many call an invasion: They have refused to accept a single refugee from the 2015 EU-mandated quota.

Politico.EU reports that Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, warned in an interview with the Gazeta Polska Codziennie newspaper that:

“Poland ‘would have to completely change our culture and radically lower the level of safety in our country.’ He also said that Poland ‘would have to use some repression’ to prevent ‘a wave of aggression, especially toward women’ on the part of asylum seekers.”

It may be astonishing to Americans and many Europeans to see politicians actually carrying out the wishes of their own voters: Politico also reported: “Opinion polls show that about three-quarters of Poles are against accepting refugees from Africa and the Middle East.”

After the Manchester terror attack, which left 22 dead, including two Polish citizens, Poland’s conservative prime minister, Beata Szydło declared that Poland would not be joining in the migrant madness that’s infected Europe. The Gateway Pundit reported:

“Poland will not submit to any blackmail on the part of the European Union,” Szydło stated …, adding that her … nation would not be participating in the “madness of the Brussels elites.” “Where are you going, Europe? Get up off your knees. Get out of your lethargy. Otherwise you will be crying every day for your children,” she warned, stating that Poland had no intention of accepting Brussels-imposed migrants.

Soros behind Europe’s suicide by migration

Orbán also has done something no one in Europe or America has the brains or nerve to do—take on George Soros. He blames the far-left billionaire for intentionally driving the migrant invasion. “George Soros is spending endless amounts of money to support illegal immigration,” the Hungarian leader said.

He sees the defense against resettlement of migrant hordes in Europe—and Soros—as a civilizational battle:

“The question of the upcoming decades is whether Europe will continue to belong to Europeans. Whether Hungary will remain the country of Hungarians. Whether Germany will remain the country of Germans, whether France will remain the country of the French, whether Italy will remain the country of Italians,” Prime Minister Orbán said, adding that the struggle confronts an “alliance formed against the people’s will in Brussels…that consists of European bureaucrats and the empire of George Soros.”

Breitbart reported:

Hitting out at the Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros, who stands accused by the Hungarian government of using his vast wealth to fund pro-mass migration organizations to create a “new, mixed, Muslimized Europe,” Orban said Brussels was in an “alliance against the people’s will” with the financier.

The article includes a photo of Soros with Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the European Commission:

Viktor Orban: European Union Is Following ‘Soros Migrant Plans’ https://t.co/xUmDqrswyc — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 10, 2017

Orbán is not alone in this assessment. On November 14th, Breitbart reported that Brexit leader Nigel Farage, speaking before the European Parliament, had called out “open borders campaigner George Soros and his ‘reliable friends’ for collusion on a grand scale.”

He raised a question that badly needs asking here in America:

I just wonder when we’re talking about offshore money, when we’re talking about political subversion, when we’re talking about collusion, I wonder whether we’re looking in the wrong place. And I say that because George Soros recently gave Open Society, his organization, which of course campaigns for free movement of peoples …, he recently gave it 18 billion dollars. Open Society boasts that they had 42 forty-two meetings last year with the European Commission. They’ve even published a book of “reliable” friends in the European Parliament and there are 226 names on that list — including yours, sir! I thought you’d find this interesting. [to a heckling MEP].

If you’re wondering just how Soros can influence sovereign nations to flood themselves with Muslim migrants, Mr. Farage is referring to a 177-page book entitled “Reliable Allies in the European Parliament (2014-2019).” It contains a list and commentary on 226 members of European parliaments (MEPs) who are allegedly friendly to Soros’s objectives.

According to the book, “the presence of an MEP in this mapping indicates that they are likely to support Open Society’s work. Considering there are 751 members of the European Parliament, ‘reliable allies’ of George Soros hold at least one-third of seats.”

In July, Breitbart revealed an Orbán charge that Soros was conspiring with the EU to admit one million migrants to Europe annually. A report from the UK-based Sunday Express indicates Orbán’s charge is accurate. Its report of Soros’s demands reads like what it is: the deranged scheme of a real-life James Bond villain to destroy the West:

Mr. Soros called on the EU to create a new border control, whereby it “has to accept at least a million asylum-seekers annually for the foreseeable future.” He said: “Adequate financing is critical. The EU should provide £10,000 ($13,238) per asylum-seeker for each of the first two years to help cover housing, health care, and education costs – and to make accepting refugees more appealing to member states.” Mr. Soros also said that it is important to “place refugees where they want to go.”

The abject madness of Soros’s topsy-turvy thinking is revealed by his reaction to Orbán’s aggressive defense of Hungary’s borders:

“His plan treats the protection of national borders as the objective and the refugees and an obstacle; Our plan treats the protection of refugees as the objective and national borders as the obstacle.”

We’d expect President Trump to warmly welcome Hungary’s prime minister into the small but gutsy group of world leaders ready to defend the survival of the West. Certainly, he seemed to heartily back the Orbán-led alliance in his July visit to Poland. In a speech, President Trump declared:

“The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive,” he said. “Do we have the confidence in our values to defend them at any cost? Do we have enough respect for our citizens to protect our borders? Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?”

Trump’s contrarian State Dept.

But, Trump’s contrarian State Department has been attacking Orbán—seemingly, to aid Soros. In June, State said it was “concerned” about recent legislation passed in Hungary that would have required non-governmental organizations receiving ~ $26,000 from abroad to register with the courts and self-identify as foreign entities.

The legislation was in fact directed at Soros-funded NGOs, “such as the Hungarian Helsinki Committee … and the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union,” said Breitbart.

“We would like everyone to see which organizations funded from abroad are seeking to influence Hungarian public life and migration policy in accordance with foreign interests,” the Hungarian government said. “It is regrettable to see even the U.S. Department of State being misled on this issue.”

“Prime Minister Viktor Orban says some of the foreign-funded groups want to dismantle his radical anti-migrant policies,” Breitbart added.

Last month, our ambassador to Hungary, David Kostelancik, was summoned to the foreign ministry, over remarks he made “expressing concerns about independent media.” But About Hungary, the official voice of the International Communications Office of the prime minister, pointed out that Kostelancik’s “remarks [were] delivered seated next to an emblematic figure of journalism under the communist era in Hungary in the headquarters of a journalist association closely affiliated with the former communist apparatus.”

On November 15th, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused our State Department of meddling in his country’s affairs. It seems our State Department issued an official notice offering funding up to $700,000 for alternative media in Hungary, to counter government-friendly media based in Budapest. Wouldn’t Cuba be a better target? The Voice of America said that the U.S. State Department

“would fund rural media outlets in Hungary to help train and equip journalists in defense of an independent media it sees subject to growing pressure and intimidation…. The U.S. Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor launched the program after the top U.S. diplomat in Budapest cited an erosion of media freedoms,” said VOA, referring to our ambassador, David Kostelancik. VOA states that “The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, an intergovernmental human rights and media freedom watchdog, has said media pluralism has declined in Hungary.

But the OSCE is listed as a partner of Soros’s Open Society. The VOA also said:

“Washington denied entry to top officials of [Orbán’s] government on corruption charges in 2014, and Orbán ruffled feathers with attacks on the U.S.-chartered Central European University, an issue yet to be resolved.”

The Central European University is indeed U.S.-chartered, but the Voice doesn’t mention that it’s Soros-founded and -funded.

The official response, through About Hungary was:

“Astonishing and quite unusual,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, who summoned the US [ambassador] following the announcement. “What’s this, if not interference in the election campaign and in Hungary’s internal political processes?” Here we have the US government tapping its own, precious public funds to invest in the media of an allied democratic state for the express objective of defending independent media. In what other allied country, the foreign minister reportedly asked the US [ambassador], is the US government funding similar activities?

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto added, “We don’t do such things and we expect our allies to refrain from doing so, as well.”

It’s easy to understand why the Obama Administration’s feathers were ruffled by the man standing in the way of the Islamization of Europe, but more difficult to understand why the Trump State Department still takes that position. The obvious answer is the president has not cleaned out Obama holdovers in his State Department. If Secretary Tillerson won’t assist with this, he should be fired.